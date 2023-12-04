Gujarat Giants registered a five-wicket win over Southern Superstars in the 14th match of Legends League Cricket 2023. Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam hosted this contest.

After losing the toss, Southern Superstars were asked to bat first. Jesse Ryder failed to make an impact, scoring just nine runs. However, Upul Tharanga (34) and Shreevats Goswami (24) stood tall and stitched a good partnership for the second wicket.

In the middle overs, Chaturanga de Silva (17), Rajesh Bishnoi (17) and Suranga Lakmal (15) played crucial knocks to propel the side to 159/8 in 20 overs. Trent Johnston was the standout bowler for the Giants, taking three crucial wickets.

In response, Gujarat Giants sealed the deal in just 18.4 overs. Batters Dhruv Raval (0) and Richard Levi (1) failed in the top order. However, captain Kevin O'Brien gave his side a good start with the willow, scoring 29 runs off 20 balls.

After his dismissal, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, the no.3 batter, smacked an 81-run knock off 49 balls with 10 fours and three sixes to take the side close to the target. Chirag Khurana (22*) and Elton Chigumbura (21*) finished off the proceedings for the Giants in 18.4 overs as they rose to the top position in the standings.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season:

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 CAK Walton (MT) 3 3 0 144 104 48 87 165.51 1 - 16 6 2 LMP Simmons (BK) 5 5 1 142 99* 35.5 110 129.09 - 1 17 3 3 RL Powell (ICAP) 4 4 0 140 100 35 93 150.53 1 - 10 11 4 Gurkeerat Singh (URH) 4 4 0 130 89 32.5 99 131.31 - 1 13 4 5 KA Edwards (ICAP) 4 4 1 123 59 41 86 143.02 - 1 13 5 6 CH Gayle (GG) 3 3 0 119 52 39.66 77 154.54 - 1 16 5 7 PD Trego (URH) 4 3 1 112 59 56 53 211.32 - 1 13 6 8 IK Pathan (BK) 5 5 2 106 65* 35.33 70 151.42 - 1 3 9 9 AA Jhunjhunwala (GG) 2 2 0 105 81 52.5 64 164.06 - 1 14 3 10 AR Nurse (ICAP) 4 3 1 101 41* 50.5 57 177.19 - - 8 7

Manipal Tigers opener Chadwick Walton continues to lead the batting charts, with 144 runs from three innings. Bhilwara Kings' batter Lendl Simmons is at the second rank with 142 runs from five innings.

India Capitals hard-hitting opener Ricardo Powell retained the third position with 140 runs from four innings. Urbanrisers Hyderabad's Gurkeerat Singh maintained his fourth position, having accumulated 130 runs from four innings.

Kirk Edwards (123), Chris Gayle (119), Peter Trego (112), and Irfan Pathan (106), occupy the next four positions, respectively.

Abhishek Jhunjhunwala smacked an 81-run knock against the Superstars to make it to the ninth rank, having scored 105 runs in two innings. Ashley Nurse (101) slipped to the 10th position.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 I Khan (MT) 4 4 15 - 128 8 3/31 16 8.53 11.25 - - 2 Abdur Razzak (SSS) 5 5 20 3 114 7 2/18 16.28 5.7 17.14 - - 3 I Udana (ICAP) 4 4 15.5 - 146 7 3/51 20.85 9.22 13.57 - - 4 P Awana (MT) 3 3 8 - 61 6 4/19 10.16 7.62 8 1 - 5 Hamid Hassan (SSS) 4 4 14 - 86 6 4/30 14.33 6.14 14 1 - 6 CB Mpofu (URH) 4 4 16 - 107 6 2/23 17.83 6.68 16 - - 7 R Sharma (BK) 4 4 15 - 119 6 2/25 19.83 7.93 15 - - 8 P Suyal (URH) 4 4 15 - 119 6 3/23 19.83 7.93 15 - - 9 P Gupta (MT) 3 3 11 - 63 5 2/9 12.6 5.72 13.2 - - 10 DT Johnston (GG) 2 2 7 - 63 5 3/30 12.6 9 8.4 - -

Manipal Tigers medium pacer Imran Khan maintained the pole position in the wickets standings with eight wickets. Superstars' spinner Abdur Razzak moved up from fourth to second rank with seven wickets, averaging 16.28.

India Capitals medium pacer Isuru Udana slid down to the third position with seven wickets, averaging 20.85. Parwinder Awana (6) slipped from the third to the fourth spot. Superstars medium pacer Hamid Hassan rose to the fifth slot with six scalps, averaging 14.33.

Chris Mpofu (6), Rahul Sharma (6), Pawan Suyal (6) and Praveen Gupta (5) slipped down one spot each to sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth.

Trent Johnston moved up to the 10th rank with five scalps, averaging 12.6.