Legends League Cricket 2023: When and where to watch the tournament?

The second season of the Legends League Cricket kickstarts on November 18. Legends League Cricket 2023 is a tournament featuring retired international cricketers from across the globe. Six teams will participate in this T20 competition, with the final scheduled on December 9, 2023, at Visakhapatnam.

The six teams set to participate are India Capitals, Bhilwara Kings, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, and Southern Super Stars. Each team will face the other five sides once in the group stage.

The top two teams will play the first qualifier. The third and fourth-placed teams will play the eliminator. The losers of the first qualifier and the winner of the eliminator will face off in the second qualifier. Winners of both the qualifiers will then go on to clash in the final.

Dehradun, Ranchi, Jammu, Surat, and Visakhapatnam are the venues for the league. Visakhapatnam will host both the qualifiers and the eliminator, along with the final as well.

There will be a total of 15 group-stage and four knock-out matches. Retired stars from over 16 countries will feature in the second edition of this tournament. Over 120 players will represent their respective sides in what is expected to be another successful season of the Legends League Cricket.

Let’s take a look at when and where to watch Legends League Cricket 2023.

Legends League Cricket 2023: When to watch

The Legends League Cricket 2023's group stages will be played till December 4. Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 will be played on December 5, 6 and 7, respectively. December 9 is the date for the final, which will be contested in Visakhapatnam.

All the evening matches start at 7 pm IST whereas the afternoon games will begin at 3 pm IST.

Legends League Cricket 2023: Where to watch

The Star Sports Network will telecast all the matches of the Legends League Cricket 2023 live. Live streaming of the tournament will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar and Fancode app.