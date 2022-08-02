Legends League T20 2022 dates and venues announced

Legends League T20 2022 (LLC T20) organizers announced the dates for the second edition of the mega event on Tuesday. The season is scheduled to begin on September 17 and conclude on October 8.

Announcing the start date with a tweet, the LLC T20 organizers wrote:

"The update we've all been waiting for! The dates for Season 2 of #BossLogonKaGame in India are finally here. #LLCT20 will be back in action from 17th September 2022 - 8th October 2022. Mark your calendars - the Legends are back!"

Earlier this year, the inaugural edition of LLC T20 was conducted in Oman, with three teams participating in the tournament. This time around, the organizers have increased the number of teams to four and shifted the matches to India, keeping the massive fanbase in mind.

Over 100 players are expected to play in Legends League T20 2022. 53 of them have already confirmed their participation. You can check out the list of legends here.

6 Indian cities will host Legends League T20 2022

To ensure that the fans living in different parts of India get an opportunity to watch the matches live at the stadiums, the Legends League T20 organizers have announced six venues for the competition.

Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jodhpur, Cuttack and Rajkot will host the matches of Legends League Cricket this year.

Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jodhpur, Cuttack, and Rajkot are the six cities that will play host to the Legends League matches. It should not be a surprise if the final match of this tournament takes place at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on October 8.

At least 50 more legends are expected to make themselves available for this competition. It will be interesting to see which players join the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, and S Badrinath in the tournament.

