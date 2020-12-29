'We want the top-order batsmen to take responsibility and win matches'- VVS Laxman ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

With less than two weeks remaining for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to begin, the Bengal senior side is focused on winning matches with the bat, according to Vision 2020 consultant VVS Laxman.

Bengal failed to make the knockout stages in the domestic T20 tournament last year. VVS Laxman, who is also the mentor of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, recently spoke about the importance of the lower-order getting runs. The 46-year-old added that adequate batting practice is being given to batsmen and bowlers alike ahead of the tournament.

“The importance of the lower-order getting runs has been discussed. We also worked very hard to make sure that each and every batsman at the camp, whether he's a top-order batter, middle-order or a late-order batsman, gets enough balls to hit," revealed VVS Laxman.

“You may have started well and you can consolidate in the middle orders. But if you don't finish off well, then the opposition team will come back into the game and you are not taking advantage of the good start that your top-order batsmen gave the team,” VVS Laxman added.

We want the top-order batsmen to stay till the end: VVS Laxman

Bengal have been engaged in quite a few intra-squad matches.

Having played 134 Tests and 86 ODIs himself, VVS Laxman is well aware that a top-order batsman batting till the end of an innings is worth his weight in gold. Laxman is making the Bengal batsmen do exactly that in match simulations in the build-up to the 2020-21 domestic season.

VVS Laxman revealed that he has urged the top-order batsmen to focus on holding the fort to enable the team to revolve around them. The former Indian batsmen has emphasized posting a healthy total on the board over smashing match-winning hundreds.

“There was one area that we were required to work on and that was getting the top-order batsmen to take responsibility and win matches instead of leaving it to the other batsmen to finish off the innings or win the match," explained Laxman.

“Whenever the top-order batsman stays till the sixteenth or seventeenth over, the pressure will automatically be on the opposition bowlers and we will be in a strong position. That's something we really focused on in the practice matches,” VVS Laxman elaborated.

Bengal’s 22 shortlisted players are alternating practice sessions at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake campus ground and under the lights at the Eden Gardens. The forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will take place from January 10th to 31st.