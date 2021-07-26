"Let me bowl pls paji" - Virat Kohli comes up with a hilarious comment on Ravichandran Ashwin's post

Team India skipper Virat Kohli came up with a hilarious response after Ravichandran Ashwin asked fans to come up with a caption for his latest Instagram post.

The veteran off-spinner recently posted a picture with bowling coach Bharat Arun, who joined the squad in Durham a couple of days back after completing his mandatory isolation.

Posting the image on Instagram, Ravichandran Ashwin asked fans to come up with interesting captions. Virat Kohli was quick to pounce on and came up with a hilarious caption. The talismanic run-scorer wrote:

"Let me bowl pls paji".

Incidentally, Bharat Arun along with Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran were advised by the BCCI's medical team to quarantine themselves after coming in close contact with Dayanand Garani, who tested COVID positive. All of them have joined the training along with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was also tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8.

Ravichandran Ashwin gives a hilarious reply to fan who questions his batting

Along with his world-class off-spin, the cricketer from Tamil Nadu is more than a handy customer with the bat in the lower-order. Ravichandran Ashwin has time and again contributed with useful knocks when the chips were down for India.

However, in his latest YouTube video, a fan pinpointed a weakness in the off-spinner's batting skills. He wrote:

“Sir observing your batting for a long time if there is any problem it is the incoming bouncer directed at the body around the middle stump line from over the wicket and short leg, therefore, comes into play while you bat."

Replying to the same, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote that even Don Bradman would also struggle to play that delivery. He replied:

“This ball will trouble Don Bradman also.”

Ravichandran Ashwin will next be seen in action during the five-match Test series against England, which starts on August 4 in Nottingham.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar