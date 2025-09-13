  • home icon
  • "Let’s laugh on KKR" - Top 10 funny memes as England score 304/2 in 2nd T20I vs South Africa and register a thumping 146-run win

By Balakrishna

Modified Sep 13, 2025 13:11 IST

By Balakrishna
Modified Sep 13, 2025 13:11 IST
Top 10 funny memes from 2nd ENG vs SA T20I. (Images: X - @englandcricket, @GaurangBhardwa1, @1no_aalsi_)
Top 10 funny memes from 2nd ENG vs SA T20I. (Images: X - @englandcricket, @GaurangBhardwa1, @1no_aalsi_)

England beat South Africa comfortably by 146 runs in the second T20I on Friday (September 12) at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. As a result, they levelled the three-match T20I series 1-1 and kept themselves alive.

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first on a decent batting surface. English openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler hit the visiting bowlers all around the park and went on a carnage to give their side a blazing start. Jos Buttler smashed his way to 83 (30) before perishing in the eighth over after a 126-run opening partnership.

Phil Salt (141*) continued the assault at the other end and raced to a 39-ball century to power England to a gigantic total of 304 in the first innings. Jacob Bethell (26) and Harry Brook (41*) supported him in the middle-order with cameos as England scored the highest ever total against a full-member nation in T20Is.

also-read-trending Trending

Aiden Markram (41) and Ryan Rickelton (20) then took South Africa to 50/0 in 3.3 overs to ignite some hopes in their fans during the chase. It was short-lived as Jofra Archer dismissed Rickelton and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the fourth over to break South Africa's momentum. Things went downhill for the visitors from there as their batting unit crumbled in a steep chase, as they got bundled for 158 in 16.1 overs and lost the match by 146 runs.

England's record-breaking efforts provided ample entertainment to the fans, who expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X. Here are some of the best ones:

"Let’s laugh on KKR," a fan wrote on X.
"Probably started getting it wrong from the toss" - Aiden Markram after South Africa's deflating loss in 2nd T20I vs England 2025

At the post-match presentation, South Africa captain Aiden Markram took responsibility for the defeat in the second T20I against England by stating he got things wrong from the toss. Reflecting on the dismal loss, the 30-year-old said:

"Tough one. Probably started getting it wrong from the toss, that one was on me. Two masterclasses at the top, it is tough to come back from those. Sometimes those last 6-8 overs but tonight it lasted 20. We will need to come up with better plans.

Markram continued:

"We expect good wickets in T20s and there are world-class players all over the world. Don't think we will be training (tomorrow), will be nice to have a casual conversation and see where we can get better as a team."

Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the series-decider between the two teams on Sunday, September 14.

