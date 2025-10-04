"Let's see some shots here" - Team India star's hilarious chirp as West Indies struggle on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 04, 2025 13:53 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Team India after their win over England in 5th Test - Source: Getty

Team India star Yashasvi Jaiswal got behind the West Indies' batters who struggled on the third day of the first Test in Ahmedabad. Jaiswal was heard sledging the opposition batters to try and play some big shots.

Ad

The opener was positioned at first slip while chirping hilariously. His words were caught on the stump mic. Jaiswal also had a sly smile on his face while going at the batters.

"Bit of turn here c'mon lads boys. Low bounce up and down, up and down c'mon boys. C'mon pressure is on, pressure is on c'mon lads. Let's see some shots here c'mon mid on is up c'mon boys," he was heard saying.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

India declared their first innings at 448/5 after having bowled the West Indies out for 162 earlier. As the visitors walked out to bat again on the third day, the hosts showed no mercy whatsoever. It was a similar story for the West Indies as their batters struggled to show enough resistance.

They were eventually bundled out for 146 as India completed a thumping victory by an innings and 140 runs. Ravindra Jadeja led the charge with four wickets. Mohammed Siraj picked up three while Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with a couple.

Ad

The hosts wrapped up the game comfortably within three days to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to score big in India's second Test against the West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal would regret not having cashed in on the opportunity to score big in the first Test. In India's only innings with the bat, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja all scored hundreds.

Ad

Opening the batting, the left-hander got off to a solid start. He made 36 off 54 balls and was looking good. Jaiswal also struck seven boundaries but failed to convert the start.

The left-hander will be keen to make a big score in the second Test. He has been in top form in the format. In their previous away series against England, he made 411 runs at an average of 41.10 with two hundreds and as many fifties.

The second and final Test of the series against the West Indies will begin on Friday, October 10, in Delhi.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications