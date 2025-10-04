"Let's see some shots here" - Team India star's hilarious chirp as West Indies struggle on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India star Yashasvi Jaiswal got behind the West Indies' batters who struggled on the third day of the first Test in Ahmedabad. Jaiswal was heard sledging the opposition batters to try and play some big shots.The opener was positioned at first slip while chirping hilariously. His words were caught on the stump mic. Jaiswal also had a sly smile on his face while going at the batters.&quot;Bit of turn here c'mon lads boys. Low bounce up and down, up and down c'mon boys. C'mon pressure is on, pressure is on c'mon lads. Let's see some shots here c'mon mid on is up c'mon boys,&quot; he was heard saying. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIndia declared their first innings at 448/5 after having bowled the West Indies out for 162 earlier. As the visitors walked out to bat again on the third day, the hosts showed no mercy whatsoever. It was a similar story for the West Indies as their batters struggled to show enough resistance.They were eventually bundled out for 146 as India completed a thumping victory by an innings and 140 runs. Ravindra Jadeja led the charge with four wickets. Mohammed Siraj picked up three while Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with a couple.The hosts wrapped up the game comfortably within three days to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to score big in India's second Test against the West IndiesYashasvi Jaiswal would regret not having cashed in on the opportunity to score big in the first Test. In India's only innings with the bat, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja all scored hundreds.Opening the batting, the left-hander got off to a solid start. He made 36 off 54 balls and was looking good. Jaiswal also struck seven boundaries but failed to convert the start.The left-hander will be keen to make a big score in the second Test. He has been in top form in the format. In their previous away series against England, he made 411 runs at an average of 41.10 with two hundreds and as many fifties.The second and final Test of the series against the West Indies will begin on Friday, October 10, in Delhi.