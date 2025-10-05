"Like dropping someone who scored a hundred" - Former India opener slams Rohit Sharma's removal as India ODI captain ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Former Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh slammed the decision to remove Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of the white-ball tour of Australia. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the ODI and T20I squads on Saturday, October 4.Among several noteworthy inclusions and exclusions, Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain caught everyone's attention. The decision surprised many, considering Rohit's impeccable track record as India's 50-over captain.Their most recent ODI assignment saw them winning the 2025 Champions Trophy without suffering a single defeat under Rohit.Reacting to Rohit Sharma's sacking as ODI captain on his YouTube channel, Ramesh said (0:07):&quot;It was shocking to hear because he just brought us the cup home in the last ICC ODI tournament we played and you remove him in the very next series. I can see Shubman Gill is being fast-tracked but this is like dropping someone who scored a 100 or picked up a five-wicket haul in the very next game.&quot;He added:&quot;Rohit Sharma should have at least captained this series definitely. Building for the future by expecting someone to achieve big things and showering them with high praise is fine. But don't stamp on someone who has already achieved so much.&quot;Rohit was included in the ODI squad, though as a specialist batter, as he continues to remain active for India in only the 50-over format.&quot;Fast-tracking Shubman Gill so much isn't good for him&quot; - Sadagopan RameshSadagoppan Ramesh believes fast-tracking Shubman Gill to leadership roles in all formats might backfire on the team and the youngster himself. The 26-year-old is now India's captain in Tests and ODIs, while acting as deputy to Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is.Yet, Gill took to captaincy like a fish to water in his first Test in England recently, leading India to a 2-2 draw.&quot;Given he just led us to the ODI World Cup final and won us the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma should have continued as the ODI captain for at least another one or two series. Fast-tracking someone can also backfire anytime so fast-tracking Shubman Gill so much isn't good for him,&quot; said Ramesh (via the aforementioned source).Overall, Gill has captained India in 11 matches across Tests and T20Is, with the side winning seven and losing three. Gill's tenure as ODI captain will kickstart with the three-match series down under, starting October 19.