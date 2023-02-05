“Like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid” – Saba Karim on the importance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Saba Karim wants senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play memorable knocks in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in Nagpur on February 9.

The former India selector took the example of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid to explain the importance of both Virat and Rohit ahead of the four-Test series.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have a chance to deliver against a top-ranked team. If they score hundreds, match-winning partnerships, they will be remembered by the upcoming generations like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.”

“The duo should accept it as a challenge. They should play such innings that help India win the Test series. They should bat carefully because all bowlers will target them. I hope that they come out to bat with preparation. If they are ready to fight, runs will flow.”

So far, Kohli has amassed 1682 runs in 20 Tests against Australia, including seven centuries and five fifties.

Meanwhile, Rohit has scored 408 runs in seven Tests (all away from home), including two half-centuries. The 35-year-old, however, has hit a double ton and seven centuries against the Aussies in ODIs.

“Their roles are vital for India to reach the WTC final” – Rajkumar Sharma on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s roles will be vital for India to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

“I am hoping Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in form. When they get a start, they play big innings. It will be necessary throughout the series. Australia have a very good bowling attack. Rohit and Virat’s experience will be very crucial.”

Rajkumar explained how Rohit and Virat could have a dampening effect on the visitors, owing to their ability to score runs consistently.

“Their strike rates are very good. Rohit Sharma never stops his big shots. Virat also keeps the scoreboard ticking. He keeps rotating strikes and puts pressure on the opposition. Good players make the most of bad deliveries. There is the psychological pressure of Virat and Rohit on Australia. Their roles are vital for India to reach the WTC final.”

Team India are currently placed second in the WTC points table, behind Pat Cummins-led Australia.

