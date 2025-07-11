"Like watching Lionel Messi play football" - Fans hail Jasprit Bumrah for his sensational spell in Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Fans lauded Jasprit Bumrah as he unleashed his absolute best to put India on top on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord's on Friday, July 11. In an eventful first 30 minutes of the first session, Bumrah's triple strike put England in a spot of bother.

In the third over of Day 2, England captain Ben Stokes slammed Bumrah for a four towards the point region. However, Bumrah made a slight adjustment to rip through Stokes' (44) defense by extracting seam movement off the surface.

In his next over, Bumrah induced an inside edge off Joe Root (104) and rattled his middle stump. The next delivery witnessed the right-arm pacer get a faint edge off Chris Woakes (0), which was caught by Dhruv Jurel. Although the umpire initially deemed it as not out, the visitors opted for a review and Woakes was on his way. The dismissals reduced England from 260/4 to 271/7.

The fans were highly impressed as Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with his consistent breakthroughs. One of them wrote:

"Watching Jasprit Bumrah bowl is like watching Lionel Messi play football. The game will be simmering, it will have a narrative of its own, others will be putting in efforts. And then suddenly, this one person gets up & decides, 'Naah, F*ck It, I decide the course of this game.'"

Here are the other reactions:

"Bumrah is the most consistent match winner India has produced across all formats. EVER. He's a Bowler, hence never gets the recognition he truly deserves. What a champion," a fan opined.

"It’s crazy how often Jasprit Bumrah shows up and delivers. Every time he steps on the field, it feels like we’re watching something divine," another wrote.

"Like a sunrise or gravity; Bumrah’s brilliance is constant, undeniable...Sad how some still lie in wait, ready to pounce at the first slip like vultures. Worse, many claim to support the very team he elevates. A true gem like him deserves better loyalty," a fan tweeted.

"Bumrah gets both the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked batters in test cricket. What a fcuking player to have in your team," another posted.

Jasprit Bumrah equals Pat Cummins' unique record in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah equaled another Test bowling record after his exploits at the Home of Cricket. He now has dismissed Joe Root on 11 occasions, to join Australia captain Pat Cummins as bowlers with the most dismissals of the English batter. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood is third on the list with 10 dismissals.

So far, Root has scored 311 runs off 612 balls at an average of 28.27 against Bumrah in the longest format.

Nevertheless, Joe Root played a sublime knock, bringing up his 37th Test century. Notably, it was his 11th ton against India, with a top knock of 218 coming at Chennai in 2021.

