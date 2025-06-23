"Like watching the MCC coaching manual in action"- Former India batter hails KL Rahul for ton in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer hailed current opener KL Rahul's performance on Day 4 of the first England versus India Test at Leeds on Monday, June 23. The 47-year-old likened Rahul's batting style and the correctness of it to watching the MCC coaching manual in action.

Rahul brought up his ninth Test hundred and his fourth hundred against England on Monday, June 23.

"Watching him bat this innings is like watching the MCC coaching manual in action. Top top knock from a high class batter. Well played," Jaffer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Trending

Earlier in the day, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had referred to Rahul as the main man in Test cricket. He also said that the 33-year-old was the link between the senior and junior players, following the retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant pile on the runs on Day 4 of first Test against England at Leeds

India began Day 4 of the Leeds Test against England on a difficult note as skipper Shubman Gill fell for a mere eight runs. But KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant rebuilt the innings, mixing caution with aggression to exert pressure on England.

The pair upped the ante significantly in the post-lunch session to drive the innings forward. It also ensured that England captain Ben Stokes needed to maintain defensive fields. He even brought Joe Root into the attack to try and conjure some magic to dislodge the partnership.

India took a lead of six runs after bowling England out for 465 in the first innings on Sunday, June 22. The Rahul-Pant stand on Sunday had played a key role in the lead going past the 250-run mark in excellent batting conditions at Headingley. At the time of writing, India were 266/3 in 70 overs with a lead of 272 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news