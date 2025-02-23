Lionel Messi’s lookalike spotted attending IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai [Picture]

Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi’s lookalike was spotted attending the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. The lookalike was sheen cheering for Pakistan, sporting a light green T-shirt.

Ad

He was seen on the big screen after the broadcasters showed the fans erupting in joy following a boundary from Saud Shakeel in the 35h over of Pakistan's innings.

Take a look:

Lionel Messi's duplicate in 2025 Champions Trophy Indo-Pak clash. [Pic credits: JioHotsar screengrab]

Messi is one of the most followed athletes in the world. The 37-year-old FIFA World Cup winner has the second most goals (851) in senior competitive football across competitions after Cristiano Ronaldo (924) of Portugal. Messi has played for popular football clubs like Barcelona, Paris St. Germain, and Inter Miami.

Ad

Trending

India fight back against Pakistan after 104-run third-wicket partnership in Champions Trophy 2025 clash

The Rohit Sharma-led side have fought back against Pakistan in their Champions Trophy clash. This came after Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel shared a 104-run partnership to recover the Men in Green from 47/2. Shakeel scored 62 runs off 76 balls, including five boundaries. Rizwan chipped in with 46 off 77 deliveries, comprising three boundaries.

Ad

Axar Patel castled Rizwan before Pandya removed Shakeel. Soon, Ravindra Jadea cleaned up Tayyab Tahir for four runs.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 185/5, with Salman Agha and Khusdil Shah at the crease. Meanwhile, Pandya has been the pick of the bowlers, picking up two wickets so far.

Earlier in the day, openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq perished for 23 and 10, respectively, after the hosts chose to bat first against the Men in Blue.

Ad

Pakistan lost their Champions Trophy 2025 opener to New Zealand by 60 runs. On the contrary, India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening contest. They are yet to lose against Pakistan in the last five ODI faceoffs since the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Follow the IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback