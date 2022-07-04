"Literally got tears in my eyes, thought I will never play for Mumbai again" - Sarfaraz Khan recalls emotional Ranji Trophy comeback

Mumbai star Sarfaraz Khan has been making waves in the Ranji Trophy over the past two seasons. Many believe he has done enough to get into the Indian Test team for their next series.

However, this wasn't always the case with the 24-year-old. Khan has played almost all of his age-group cricket right up to the U25 level and even in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. However, he had to move to Uttar Pradesh (UP) due to personal reasons.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Tales', Sarfaraz Khan recalled an emotional moment when he put his Mumbai kit away as he no longer needed it. Here's what he had to say about the same:

"When I had left Mumbai and was on my way to UP, I had played U14, U16, U19, U25 as well as Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. So we all know that jumbo bag of blue colour in which I was filling all my Ranji Trophy clothes."

Khan continued:

"So when I was storing that bag as we no longer needed that kit, I had tears in my eyes as it was my dream to score a Ranji Trophy hundred in Mumbai clothes."

He also opened up on how he wanted to soak in the applause after scoring a Ranji Trophy hundred for Mumbai, adding:

"I was emotional because I thought I would never play for Mumbai again. I even wanted my photo to come in the newspapers where I have taken off my helmet and I am showing my bat after scoring the hundred."

Sarfaraz Khan in Ranji Trophy 2022:



Innings - 9

Runs - 982

Highest Score - 275

Average - 122.75

Strike Rate - 69.54

Hundreds - 4

Fifties - 2

Fours - 93

Sixes - 16 Sarfaraz Khan in Ranji Trophy 2022:Innings - 9Runs - 982Highest Score - 275Average - 122.75Strike Rate - 69.54Hundreds - 4Fifties - 2Fours - 93Sixes - 16 https://t.co/r5IREINR6N

Sarfaraz Khan on his favourite Ranji Trophy hundred

All of Sarfaraz Khan's hard work finally came to fruition when he made his comeback for Mumbai during the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season. He set the stage on fire as soon as he got back and repaid the faith shown in him by his father, who has also been his coach since childhood.

Khan recalled the triple hundred he scored on his Mumbai comeback and stated:

"I was determined to play for Mumbai so I told my father that if I play cricket, I will play for Mumbai or I will leave playing the game. I took a cooling period of one year, and played club matches. I had a tough time but when I made a comeback I scored a triple hundred against UP."

That triple hundred is right up there among the best for Sarfaraz Khan. However, he revealed that nothing would beat his hundred in the 2022 Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh. The 24-year-old was emotional after he reached the milestone and he spoke about the reason for the same:

"Also I had a dream to score a century for Mumbai in the final so I was in tears. So, that innings in the final is the best one till now."

Despite his incredible display, Mumbai lost the final against a spirited Madhya Pradesh side. However, Sarfaraz Khan proved that his 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season was not a flash in the pan. There is definitely more to come from the youngster in the years ahead.

