Live Updates: Toss in India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 warm-up match delayed due to rain

The toss in the India vs Netherlands ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 3 has been delayed because of rain.

Earlier, Team India’s first warm-up match against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was stopped without a ball being bowled. Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first, but no play was possible as it started raining before play could start.

IND vs NED, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar.

India vs Netherlands: Head-to-head ODI stats

India and Netherlands have only met twice in ODIs, with the Men in Blue winning both matches against the Dutch side. Team India beat Netherlands by 68 runs in the 2003 World Cup match in Paarl and by five wickets in 2011 in Delhi.