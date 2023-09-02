"Look to score runs and not to survive" - Gautam Gambhir on what should be the Indian openers' approach against the Pakistan seamers

Gautam Gambhir doesn't want the Indian openers to be ultra-defensive against the Pakistan new-ball bowlers in the Asia Cup 2023 clash between the two sides.

The two arch-rivals will lock horns in a Group A fixture in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. The Indian top order will be confronted with three quality seamers in Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, a battle that could decide the fate of the match.

On the Star Sports show Game Plan, Gambhir was asked about the approach the Indian openers should adopt against Pakistan's seamers, to which he responded:

"Against Shaheen Shah Afridi or Naseem Shah, whether it is Rohit Sharma or Shubman Gill, the approach should be absolutely clear. Look to score runs and not to survive because when you look to score runs, you have better rhythm, and your backlift and footwork are better."

The former Indian opener feels Rohit Sharma and Co. shouldn't be too concerned about their past struggles while facing Pakistan's pacers in the T20I format. He said:

"It has been spoken about a lot that Naseem Shah or Shaheen Shah Afridi troubled Indian batters in the T20 World Cup but that is the past. You need to stay in the present and that was T20, the 50-over format is very different."

While observing that ODI cricket allows batters to get their eye in, Gambhir added that they should be aggressive against loose deliveries. He stated:

"The batters have time to get set. They can be watchful for one or two overs but the most important thing is that you get into such positions while batting that you look to hit if you get a half-volley and not only to survive."

India have not faced Pakistan in an ODI game since the 2019 World Cup. They have played four T20Is since then, with both sides winning two apiece, but the Indian top-order batters haven't been able to dominate the Pakistan seamers.

"The more positive you are against a good bowler, the more pressure you will put on him" - Gautam Gambhir

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma might open the batting for India. [P/C: BCCI]

Gautam Gambhir concluded by observing that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who could be India's openers, should look to put the pressure back on Pakistan's seamers. He elaborated:

"The more positive you are against a good bowler, the more pressure you will put on him. I believe Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should go with a simple approach to bat, that the past is past, this is a new day, a new match, and a new format. So if it's possible, you need to be in the attacking mode."

Rohit has an impressive overall record against Pakistan, having amassed 720 runs at an average of 51.42 in 16 ODIs. Ishan Kishan and Gill, one of whom is likely to open with the Indian skipper, have never played against the Men in Green across formats and might take a little time to get used to their attack.

