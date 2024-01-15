“Looking forward to the day we play together” - Novak Djokovic responds to praise from Virat Kohli

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has responded to the praise he received from star Indian batter Virat Kohli in a recent video. Thanking the cricketer, he stated that he is looking forward to the day they play together.

The two sporting superstars have expressed their mutual admiration for one other in recent days. First, Djokovic told Sony Sports that he has been in touch with Kohli over texts for a few years and said that he admires the batter’s career and achievements.

Responding to the same, Kohli, in a video posted on bcci.tv, hailed Djokovic and commented that he has a lot of respect for the tennis star and his sporting journey. He also shared his thoughts on the viral clip of Djokovic playing tennis and cricket with Australian cricketer Steve Smith during a charity event and expressed the desire to play with the Serb some time in the future.

On Monday, January 15, Djokovic took to his official X handle and shared the BCCI video of Kohli hailing him.

While posting the same, he appreciated the Indian cricketer’s thoughts on him and commented:

“Thank you for these kind words @imVkohli 🙏 Looking forward to the day we play together 🤝🏏🎾.”

Defending Australian Open champion Djokovic had a tough first-round clash against 18-year-old Dino Prizmic, but eventually prevailed 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4.

“There’s lot to connect on” - Virat Kohli on his bonding with Novak Djokovic

In the BCCI video, Kohli stated that it’s great to be in touch with global athletes since it also passes a message of inspiration to the next generation.

He also asserted that his bonding with Djokovic has been helped by the fact that they have a lot to connect on.

“There’s been a mutual admiration, respect and really nice to connect with global athletes who are excelling at a higher level. Collectively, what I think about it is it’s sending out a message of inspiration to the next generation in a way,” Kohli said.

“I have a lot of respect for him, his journey, his passion for fitness, something that I follow myself and believe in a lot. So, there’s lot to connect on. Hopefully, if he comes to India soon or I happen to be in a country where he’s playing, will definitely catch up with him and just chill out and maybe have a cup of coffee,” the 35-year-old added.

Kohli made a comeback to the T20I format for India on Sunday, scoring 29 off 16 in the Indore T20I against Afghanistan.

