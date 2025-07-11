Lord's weather forecast July 11: What are the chances of rain on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test?

Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium on Thursday, July 10 was unexpectedly attritional. In the Bazball era, England won the toss and batted first. However, they only scored 251 runs in 83 overs. Significantly, though, the hosts lost on four wickets in the day.

Taking first strike after winning the toss this time, England lost both their openers in quick succession after a solid start. Ben Duckett was strangled down the leg side for 23 off Nitish Kumar Reddy, while Zak Crawley (18) perished to a beauty from the medium pacer.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope lifted England with a third-wicket stand of 109. The latter fell to Ravindra Jadeja for 44, first ball after tea. However, Root anchored the innings, going to stumps unbeaten on 99. While Jasprit Bumrah bowled Harry Brook for 11, Root and an injured Ben Stokes (39*) added an unbroken 79 by stumps on Day 1.

Lord's weather forecast for Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

The weather was bright on Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at Lord's. Looking at the weather prediction for Day 2 of the Test match on Friday, AccuWeather states that it will be sunny and hot in the morning, with the temperature likely to be around 30 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is as low as two percent, while cloud cover is likely to be nine percent.

Shifting focus to the afternoon weather forecast for Day 2 of the Lord's Test, AccuWeather states that it will remain sunny and hot, with the temperature rising slightly to 32 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation falls to one percent, while the cloud cover is likely to remain low at two percent. The humidity level during this phase is likely to be 29 percent.

Looking at the evening weather forecast for Day 2 of the England vs India 2025 Lord's Test, AccuWeather predicts that conditions will be clear, with the temperature falling to around 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this period remains low at two percent. Further, there is expected to be no cloud cover during this phase, while the humidity level will be around 48 percent.

