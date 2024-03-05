"Losing the toss didn’t help but there was a clear message to show intent straightaway" - Smriti Mandhana on RCB's dominant batting display vs UPW

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) returned to winning ways on the back of a dominant batting display, led by Smriti Mandhana, against the UP Warriorz (UPW) on Monday, March 4. The franchise skipper recorded her second fifty of the campaign, laying the foundation for a mammoth first-innings total of 198-3, the highest score in WPL 2024 so far.

RCB were in crucial need of points following successive defeats, and they responded in style by recording a 23-run win in their final game in front of home fans in Bengaluru and completing a league double over the Alyssa Healy-led UPW side.

Mandhana set the tone for the innings along with her new opening partner S Meghana. The duo put on 51 runs for the opening wicket in just 5.3 overs, and the innings continued to flourish with destructive knocks from Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh.

"We were under the pump after the last two games and we knew we had to get going today. Losing the toss didn’t help but there was a clear message to show intent straightaway. Everyone batted really well including Meghana at the top and then the bowlers came out and did their job. Definitely got a little lucky on 26 but I’ll take that because we really wanted this win," Mandhana said during the post-match presentation

RCB became the second team to defend a total successfully twice at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this season after the Delhi Capitals (DC).

"Me and Perry were saying to each other that we’ve played together for 10 matches but this was the first 50-run stand" - Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry were RCB's biggest acquisitions at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. However, the duo did not have a memorable 2023 campaign as the team finished fourth in the league standings, thus missing out on a playoff spot.

However, this time around, Mandhana is perched at the top of the run-scoring charts while Perry is finding her groove as well. The Australian all-rounder had missed the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) but has been in solid touch since returning.

"Me and Perry were saying to each other that we’ve played together for 10 matches but this was the first 50-run stand. We are both experienced enough to recognize which bowler to target. There wasn’t much chat, it was just about executing. We never thought that we were out of the game, that’s how T20 cricket is," the skipper added

RCB are scheduled to face the Gujarat Giants (GG) in their first contest in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, March 6.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App