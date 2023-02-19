"Lost all respect" - Twitter erupts as Rahul Dravid backs KL Rahul despite another failure in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India coach Rahul Dravid has backed vice-captain KL Rahul despite his repeated failures in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He pointed out Rahul’s centuries in South Africa and England, which make him a valuable asset to the team.

The statement came despite Rahul departing for 1 and 17 in the second Test, which India won by six wickets. After getting lbw out to Nathan Lyon in the first innings, the 30-year-old once again fell prey to the Australian spinner, playing straight into the hands of Todd Murphy.

The right-hander was earlier dismissed for 20 in the first Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs. Speaking to Star Sports post-match, Dravid said:

"We will continue to back Rahul. These situations happen to any player; he has scored hundreds in SA, ENG & all.”

Fans were dejected as Dravid praised Rahul despite the batter's prolonged lean patch. One wrote:

"I have really lost all respect for Rahul Dravid after hearing this."

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma has also backed KL Rahul ahead of the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, which starts on March 1. He said in the post-match presentation:

"We are backing Rahul; he has the potential; you need to find a method to score runs in these pitches; again we are not going to look too much at what an individual is doing; we look as a team; that is my thought on Rahul".

KL Rahul is without a half-century in ten Test innings

KL Rahul has not scored a half-century in his last ten Test innings. His last half-century came against South Africa at the Wanderers in January last year. Since then, he has scored just 125 runs at an underwhelming average of 12.50.

Moreover, the Karnataka batter hit his last test ton against England in 2018. Rahul recently scored only 57 runs in the two-Test series in Bangladesh but guided Team India to a 2-0 win in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Team India will look to clinch the Test series in the third Test after retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fifth time at home.

