LPL 2020: Herschelle Gibbs resigns as Colombo Kings head coach

Colombo Kings head coach Herschelle Gibbs has resigned from his post ahead of the side's semi-final clash, skipper Angelo Mathews confirmed on Saturday.

Angelo Mathews said the owners informed the players about the coach's decision after he had left for South Africa due to personal reasons.

The departure of Herschelle Gibbs will be a huge blow for the Colombo-based franchise. Under his guidance, the Kings had finished atop the LPL 2020 points table with six victories in eight games.

The club will now have to move forward without Herschelle Gibbs during the knockout stage.

The South African legend cleared the air by informing fans of the reason for his departure. After repeated questions from supporters, Gibbs said that he left Colombo Kings with immediate effect after his mother tested COVID-19 positive.

Herschelle Gibbs also added that his brother was admitted to the hospital after contracting the virus, while his sister is in the recovery phase.

“Mom in hospital covid reasons. Brother was also in hospital from covid and sister recovering from covid.. had to come back home,” Herschelle Gibbs wrote in his tweet.

Colombo Kings face Galle Gladiators in the semi-final

(Image Courtesy: LPL Media)

Colombo Kings will square off against the Galle Gladiators in the first semi-final of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), on December 13.

The Kings sit atop the table with 12 points after the end of the league phase, whereas the Gladiators finished fourth with just four points.

The latter made it to the playoffs due to a small difference in the run rate margin when compared to that of Kandy Tuskers.

Dambulla Viiking and Jaffna Stallions will play each other in the other LPL 2020 semi-final on December 14. The summit clash is scheduled for December 16 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.