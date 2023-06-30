LSG pacer Mohsin Khan attends the Eid dinner party hosted by Mohammed Shami 

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami hosted a dinner party on the occasion of Eid on Thursday, June 29. Emerging left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan and Shami's coach also attended the party.

Mohsin Khan was one of the breakout stars of IPL 2022 but unfortunately missed action for the rest of the year due to injury issues. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) left-arm quick made his comeback to competitive cricket midway through the IPL 2023 season earlier this year. However, Mohsin could not replicate his performances from last year and struggled for rhythm.

Mohammed Shami had a great run in IPL 2023 as he won the purple cap and his franchise, Gujarat Titans (GT), ended as the runner-ups. He then represented India in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia earlier this month. India lost the match by 209 runs.

Shami is currently on a break from cricket after a busy schedule. On Thursday, the ace pacer organized an Eid dinner party, which was attended by his coach and LSG pacer Mohsin Khan. Shami shared a couple of pictures on his official Instagram handle from the event and captioned the post:

"Thank you so much for coming dinner party @mohsinkhan_80 @badar4988 #mdshami11 #eid."

Mohammed Shami rested for 2-match Test series against West Indies in July

After a couple of hectic months of action, the selectors have given rest to Mohammed Shami for the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack in his absence, which also comprises Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and Navdeep Saini.

Indian Test squad for West Indies series

Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

Poll : 0 votes