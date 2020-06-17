×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Madan Lal opens up on BCCI's 'conflict of interest' policy

  • Madan Lal opened up about the BCCI's 'conflict of interest' policy on a Facebook live with Sportskeeda.
  • Former Indian coach Madan Lal also suggested that an individual should be allowed to work outside of their role with the BCCI.
Habil Ahmed Sherule
ANALYST
News
Modified 17 Jun 2020, 21:48 IST
Madan Lal spoke out about BCCI
Madan Lal spoke out about BCCI's 'conflict of interest' policy

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal spoke his mind on the ‘conflict of interest’ problem that seems to be plaguing Indian cricket. Talking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an exclusive chat, Madan Lal said that one should be allowed to do multiple jobs since an honorary post with a cricket board would not fill one’s pockets.

“For example, if I join DDCA, should I leave my own academy? How do I let it go? I earn my bread there. I’m not earning from DDCA. I don’t believe in these honorary posts. If you’re doing a job, you should get paid for it,” Madan Lal told us.
“Give the responsibility to the person and pay for it. That is how a professional should do it. While these conflicts of interest may happen, there are several problems with it, and we need to solve these problems,” Madan Lal added.

The BCCI’s conflict on interest policy has seen legends like Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid appear before the BCCI ethics officer Justice (retired) DK Jain in the past. Sourav Ganguly had to appear before the ethics officer when he held the position of chief of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), while also being an advisor to the Delhi Capitals.

Rahul Dravid, on the other hand, was summoned by Justice Jain since his position as NCA Head clashed with his employment as the vice-president of India Cements, the owners of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Madan Lal believes one should be allowed to work outside of their role with the BCCI

Speaking about Sourav Ganguly doing endorsements while being the BCCI president, Madan Lal was in support of the move. According to him, allowing an individual to earn money outside of a role with the BCCI would keep them away from trying to unfairly make money from the cricket board.

“Yeah, why not? Are you saying that I should become BCCI president, I should go there and take bribes and make money? I can’t do that. I can’t come to this stage and do bad work. That is wrong. I feel he should be allowed to do other work as well..There should be one or two jobs where the person is earning money. If one stops earning money, he’ll look to unfair means for the same,” Madan Lal said.
Published 17 Jun 2020, 21:48 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Madan Lal
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 15
KCC 103/6 (10 ov)
STO *63/2 (7.5 ov)
LIVE
Stockholm CC need 41 runs in 13 remaining ball
KCC VS STO live score
Match 10
HCC 155/10 (19.4 ov)
GHG *78/2 (11.4 ov)
LIVE
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana need 78 runs in 50 remaining ball
HCC VS GHG live score
Match 14 | Today
SMI 47/7 (10 ov)
KCC 48/2 (5.4 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 8 wickets
SMI VS KCC live score
Match 11 | Today
PF 95/7 (10 ov)
INC 94/6 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 1 runs.
PF VS INC live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
ALZ 83/4 (10 ov)
KCC 84/3 (9.1 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 7 wickets
ALZ VS KCC live score
Match 12 | Today
PF 103/5 (10 ov)
SIG 77/4 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 26 runs.
PF VS SIG live score
Match 13 | Today
SMI 77/6 (10 ov)
SIG 81/7 (9.2 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 3 wickets
SMI VS SIG live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
SMI 66/3 (10 ov)
STO 68/3 (9.1 ov)
Stockholm CC won by 7 wickets
SMI VS STO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी