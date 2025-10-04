Team India chief selector Ajit Agarkar sternly suggested that contracted players must be available for domestic cricket whenever possible amid Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to the international circuit. The veteran duo were picked for the three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin from October 19 onwards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) urged contracted players to represent domestic teams, especially after a mandate was issued following the 1-3 drubbing during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series. After the guidelines were issued, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made their return to domestic cricket during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, which was ultimately followed by their red-ball retirement.

Recent speculation suggested that the veteran duo could be part of the List A series for India 'A' against Australia 'A', ahead of the tour Down Under. However, their names were not part of the announced squad. Their next avenue for List A domestic cricket comes in the form of the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy, but their availability for the domestic tournament could be clouded due to international commitments since it coincides with the home season.

Ajit Agarkar made it clear that contracted players have to play domestic cricket, and especially players who are out of touch.

"We have made it clear a couple of years back now that whenever the guys are available, they should be playing domestic cricket, because that is the only way you will keep yourself sharp and playing cricket. If guys are free, I mean they should be playing domestic cricket," Ajit Agarkar said during the squad announcement press conference (via Jio Hotstar).

Virat Kohli's last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy came way back in 2010, while Rohit Sharma last featured in the competition in 2018.

"They are still leaders in that dressing room" - Ajit Agarkar on expectations from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Australia tour

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are arguably in no man's land despite their legendary status. The pair have already retired from two formats as they continue to be a part of international cricket through sporadic ODIs.

Agarkar was questioned about what the expectations from the senior duo would be since the 2027 ODI World Cup is still a long way away.

"I mean what they have been doing for years, yaar. Try and score runs. I don't think that changes, they are still playing for the country. They are still leaders in that dressing room, and you hope they are. We hope that they keep scoring runs. We don't have to think too far ahead," Agarkar said.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not played international cricket since March 2025, when they were part of Team India's stellar 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

