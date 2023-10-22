"Made up for that dropped catch" - Fans erupt as Ravindra Jadeja scores 39* off 44 in India’s 4-wicket win over New Zealand in 2023 World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the 2023 World Cup at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (October 22). The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 39 off 44, including one six and three boundaries.

Jadeja shared a 78-run partnership with Virat Kohli (95) for the sixth wicket. With the crucial knock, he also made up for his rare dropped catch of Rachin Ravindra, who was on 12. The left-hander went on to make 75.

Ravindra Jadeja ended wicketless against New Zealand but has been equally brilliant with the ball. He has scalped seven wickets in five games at an economy rate of 3.97. He will now look to continue his all-round performances against the likes of England and South Africa.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) lauded Jadeja for his heroics with the bat. One tweeted:

"Sir Jadeja made up for that dropped catch superbly."

For the uninitiated, Jadeja was India’s top scorer in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, with a knock of 77 off 59, including four sixes and as many boundaries. India, though, lost the game by 18 runs.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s partnership ensure India beat New Zealand after 20 years in World Cup

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s perseverance-filled partnership ensured that India didn’t expose their lower order in the World Cup clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

Chasing 274, Kohli smashed 95 off 104, including two sixes and eight boundaries, while captain Rohit Sharma slammed 46 off 40, comprising four sixes and as many fours. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill also chipped in with scores of 33 (29), 27 (35) and 26 (31), respectively.

Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers but proved expensive, finishing with 2-63. Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner scalped a wicket apiece.

Earlier, invited to bat first, New Zealand posted 273. Daryl Mitchell hit 130 off 127, including five sixes and nine boundaries. Rachin Ravindra contributed 75 off 87, comprising one maximum and six fours. The duo shared a 159-run stand for the third wicket as the Blackcaps recovered from two early dismissals.

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball for the Men in Blue, finishing with 5-54, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket apiece.

The hosts next play defending champions England at the Ekana Cricket Ground in Lucknow on October 29. Jos Butterl-led side are coming off a 229-run loss against South Africa.

Click here to check out the full IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup scorecard.