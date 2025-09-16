"Made him face bowlers who bowled 150 kmph" - Team India star's father makes massive revelation amid his impressive form in Asia Cup 2025

Team India's star opener Abhishek Sharma's father, Rajkumar, has disclosed that he used to make his son face fast bowlers, who clocked 150 KMPH in his U-16 days. Rajkumar reckoned that the practice of facing express pace in his early days had made him proficient with his technique and power-hitting.
The southpaw has been in ominous form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, providing India with brisk starts. The 25-year-old hammered 30 off 16 deliveries against the UAE, followed by clobbering a 13-ball 31 against Pakistan as the Men in Blue won both matches convincingly.
Speaking in a video uploaded by the BCCI, Abhishek's father recalled asking him during his U-16 days whether he was okay to face bowlers bowling above 150 KMPH, and the opener said that he was comfortable facing more pace than that. He said:
"When I used to train Abhishek, I made him face bowlers, who bowled 150 KMPH during his U-16 days. I trained him like that. All the kids used to say, brother, he might get hurt. I used to ask him, 'Abhishek, are you okay facing bowlers bowling 150 KMPH?' He used to say father, 'make him bowl faster, I'll play that as well'. So, this is how his technique was formed. His power hitting is natural."
The youngster notably scored a hundred in only his second T20I, doing so against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2024. His highest of 135 came against England earlier this year at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
"In the future, he will bowl well for India" - Abhishek Sharma's father
Even though Abhishek Sharma's batting form has been sublime in the Asia Cup, his father believed that the all-rounder's bowling should not be overlooked. Rajkumar also revealed that he made Abhishek bowl a lot in his formative years and was optimistic about the youngster being a match-winner in the future, even with the ball.
Rajukmar added, via the aforementioned source:
"I will tell you about his bowling. I'm a left-arm spinner and I have played a lot of first-class cricket for India. I used to make him bowl a lot. I used to give him tips, used to see his style and make him to everything. Because of that, he has become a very good bowler. In the future, he will bowl well for India."
The Men in Blue have qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 after the UAE beat Oman yesterday. Their last group game is against Oman on Friday, September 19.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news