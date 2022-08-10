Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Points Table (Updated) after Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers - August 10, 2022

The Mysuru Warriors bounced back with a stunning 10-wicket win over the Hubli Tigers in the seventh match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, at Mysore.

Mysuru Warriors skipper Karun Nair won the toss and invited Hubli to set a target on the board. Their bowlers were up to the task as they picked up wickets at regular intervals right from the beginning, not allowing Hubli Tigers’ batters to stitch partnerships.

Shreyas Gopal carried his good form with the ball as he returned with figures of 2/22 from his four overs, bowling an economical and effective spell. Vidhyadhar Patil, Aditya Goyal and Shubhang Hegde were also amongst the wickets.

Luvnith Sisodia got off to a good start for the Hubli Tigers, scoring 38 runs off 23 deliveries. However, he failed to convert the start into a big score. Tushar Singh slammed an unbeaten 18-ball 36 that took them to a respectable total in the end. However, the rest of the batters failed to contribute.

The Mysuru Warriors could not have asked for a better performance as Nihal Ullal and Karun Nair put up an unbeaten 141-run partnership at the top. Their efforts took them over the line with ease in just 15.5 overs, making light work of the chase.

Nihal remained unbeaten on 48 while Karun slammed 91 runs off 52 deliveries, remaining unbeaten as well. The Hubli Tigers could not pick up a single wicket and were not in the game at any stage with the ball. It was a mockery of their bowling attack as they crashed to their second defeat in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

The Mysuru Warriors lost their previous game to Mangalore United and this was just the kind of comeback they would have liked. They now have two wins from three matches and are looking good as a unit.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Points Table

Courtesy of an astounding 10-wicket drubbing of the Hubli Tigers, the Mysuru Warriors have climbed their way to the top of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 points table. They now have four points from three games and the highest net run-rate (+1.975) amongst all the teams in the table.

After a heavy defeat, the Hubli Tigers are still in fourth position with two points from three matches. However, their net run-rate (-0.690) has taken a dent.

Mangalore United are also tied with Mysuru on points, only behind them based on net run-rate. The Bengaluru Blasters sit in third spot with two points as well.

