Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions (Updated) ft. Shubhang Hegde and Suraj Ahuja

The Maharaja Trophy 2024 witnessed two games being played on Wednesday (August 28). In the first game, Mangaluru Dragons secured a six-wicket victory over Mysore Warriors, while Shivamogga Lions prevailed by six wickets over Bengaluru Blasters in the second game.

The Dragons batted first and put up an impressive 50+ run score in the powerplay overs, but lost their two key wickets, Rohan Patil (12) and Nikin Jose (14). Nevertheless, Tushar Singh (43 off 26) and Krishnamurthy Siddharth (50 off 36) paved the way for the team to post 178 with their positive intent. Codanda Ajit Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Manoj Bhandage picked two wickets each.

In response, SU Karthik played his best innings of the tournament with a blistering 69 off 52 balls. He stitched a 107-run stand with the in-form Karun Nair (64 off 31), who struck gold again with the willow. As a result, Dragons chased down the score with eight balls to spare.

The second game was a razor-close affair between the Lions and Blasters. The Lions started on a bad note but managed to post a formidable 227, with Abhinav Manohar (59* off 24), Bangalore Mohith (56 off 38), and Rohan Naveen (45 off 21). Aditya Goyal picked two wickets for the Blasters.

Thereafter, skipper Mayank Agarwal (33 off 17) provided a strong start to the Blasters. However, it was the sensational 169*-run stand between Shubhang Hegde (85* off 41) and Suraj Ahuja (82* off 38) that helped the Blasters to chase down the total in 19 overs. HS Sharath bagged two wickets for the Lions.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top performers of the tournament so far.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Abhinav Manohar (SHL) 10 10 4 507 84* 84.5 258 196.51 - 6 - 11 52 2 Karun Nair (MYSW) 10 10 2 490 124* 61.25 261 187.73 1 4 1 51 27 3 R Smaran (GUM) 9 8 2 292 104* 48.66 196 148.97 1 2 - 18 16 4 LR Chethan (BEB) 9 9 - 289 88 32.11 200 144.5 - 2 1 31 15 5 Suraj Ahuja (BEB) 9 8 1 278 82* 39.71 163 170.55 - 1 - 24 14 6 KV Siddharth (MLD) 9 8 1 263 50 37.57 192 136.97 - 2 - 27 9 7 Luvnith Sisodia (GUM) 9 9 1 263 62* 32.87 195 134.87 - 2 1 25 15 8 SU Karthik (MYSW) 10 10 - 248 69 24.8 212 116.98 - 1 - 28 10 9 Devdutt Padikkal (GUM) 9 9 - 240 50 26.66 173 138.72 - 1 - 29 10 10 KL Shrijith (HUT) 9 8 1 229 77 32.71 181 126.51 - 2 - 21 12

Abhinav Manohar smashed 59* off 24 balls to climb to the top position in the batting charts. He now has 507 runs in 10 innings at a prolific average of 84.50 and a strike rate of 196.51. He is closely followed by Karun Nair (490), who hit 64 on Wednesday.

The left-handed batter, R Smaran is in third position with 292 runs, with a top score of 104*. Meanwhile, LR Chethan could add only seven to his tally and has 289 runs to his name. With his sensational knock against the Lions, Suraj Ahuja is now at the fifth spot with 278 runs in eight innings.

KV Siddharth, who hit a half-century on Wednesday, rose to the sixth position with 263 runs in eight appearances. With 263 runs, Luvnith Sisodia is placed seventh on the charts with an inferior average than Siddharth.

SU Karthik, who impressed with his 60+ run knock on Wednesday, jumped to take the eighth position with 248 runs in 10 appearances. Devdutt Padikkal (240) and KL Shrijith (229) round off the top 10 batters of the tournament.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Manvanth Kumar (HUT) 8 8 160 26.4 - 258 15 4/33 17.2 9.67 10.66 1 - 2 Lavish Kaushal (BEB) 9 9 198 33 1 249 14 5/17 17.78 7.54 14.14 - 1 3 LR Kumar (HUT) 8 8 168 28 - 256 14 3/30 18.28 9.14 12 - - 4 Codanda Ajit Karthik (MYSW) 9 9 168 28 1 258 14 3/31 18.42 9.21 12 - - 5 Abhishek Prabhakar (GUM) 6 5 120 20 - 135 13 5/21 10.38 6.75 9.23 - 1 6 Vidyadhar Patil (MYSW) 8 8 150 25 - 241 13 3/29 18.53 9.64 11.53 - - 7 Gneshwar Naveen (BEB) 8 8 168 28 - 166 11 4/25 15.09 5.92 15.27 1 - 8 Kranthi Kumar (BEB) 8 8 161 26.5 - 214 11 3/18 19.45 7.97 14.63 - - 9 Jagadeesha Suchith (MYSW) 10 9 175 29.1 - 215 11 4/14 19.54 7.37 15.9 1 - 10 Shubhang Hegde (BEB) 9 9 172 28.4 - 231 11 3/28 21 8.05 15.63 - -

L Manvanth Kumar maintained his dominance at the top with 15 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.20. The second-placed Lavish Kaushal added a solitary wicket to his tally on Wednesday and has 14 scalps in nine appearances.

Meanwhile, LR Kumar and Codanda Ajit Karthik also have 14 wickets to their names each, with the latter taking two wickets today. Abhishek Prabhakar and Vidyadhar Patil are the subsequent placeholders with 13 wickets apiece.

Gneshwar Naveen, Kranthi Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, and Shubhang Hegde are placed seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th, respectively with 11 dismissals each.

