Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons (Updated) ft. KC Cariappa & Mohammed Taha

The 11th match of Maharaja Trophy 2024 saw the Hubli Tigers triumph over the Shivamogga Lions by eight wickets via VJD method at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on

Batting first, the Lions could only manage 137/9 in the first innings as rain reduced the match to a 17-over-a-side affair. Hardik Raj (35 off 21) and S Shivaraj (24 off 6) made significant contributions for the Lions, while KC Cariappa scalped two wickets for the Hubli Tigers.

Persistent rain further shortened the second innings to a revised target of 51 runs in five overs. Opener Mohammed Taha (35 off 12) helped the Hubli-based franchise win the first game of the day with eight wickets and 10 deliveries to spare.

In the evening, Prithiviraj Shekhawat (54 off 19) along with Luvnith Sisodia (39 off 40) and skipper Devdutt Padikkal (30 off 17), helped the Gulbarga Mystics to169 in 20 overs against the Mangalore Dragons. Paras Arya (3/24) and Shreyas Gopal (2/19) were the highest wicket-takers for the Dragons.

With heavy rains lashing once again, the match was eventually called off when the scorecard read 46/0 in 4.3 overs. The 12th game of the campaign was a no result, with the Dragons and Mystics sharing one point each.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Karun Nair (MYSW) 4 4 1 222 124* 74 110 201.81 1 1 - 24 13 2 Abhinav Manohar (SHIVA) 4 4 2 158 84* 79 83 190.36 - 2 - 3 13 3 LR Chethan (BB) 4 4 - 157 53 39.25 106 148.11 - 1 - 15 9 4 KV Siddharth (MLD) 4 3 1 132 50 66 73 180.82 - 1 - 16 6 5 Manoj Bhandage (MYSW) 4 4 3 131 58* 131 65 201.53 - 1 1 7 9 6 R Smaran (GM) 4 4 1 122 104* 40.66 86 141.86 1 - - 12 4 7 Rohan Patil (MLD) 4 4 1 119 72 39.66 72 165.27 - 1 - 11 8 8 Bhuvan Raju (BB) 4 4 2 118 59* 59 69 171.01 - 2 - 4 11 9 Hardik Raj (SHIVA) 4 2 - 104 69 52 54 192.59 - 1 - 8 7 10 Macneil Noronha (MLD) 4 4 1 104 43 34.66 58 179.31 - - - 11 7

Karun Nair remains atop the highest run-getters list with a total of 222 runs from four innings. Representing the Mysuru Warriors, Nair has notched up one ton and a solitary half-century at a blazing strike rate of 201.81.

Abhinav Manohar, representing the Shivamogga Lions, is second on the list with 158 runs in four matches. With a best score of 84*, Manohar has also hit 13 sixes and three boundaries so far this campaign.

LR Chethan, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, and Manoj Bhandage have all had a decent run in this edition of the Maharaja T20 Trophy. They sit pretty in the third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively, with totals of 157, 132, and 131 runs.

R Smaran (122), Rohan Patil (119), and Bhuvan Raju (118) occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth places, respectively, while Hardik Raj and Macneil Noronha with a tally of 104 runs each complete the top 10 list.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Naveen (BB) 4 4 84 14 - 74 8 4/25 9.25 5.28 10.5 1 - 2 LR Kumar (HT) 4 4 78 13 - 112 8 3/30 14 8.61 9.75 - - 3 Vidwath Kaverappa (HT) 4 4 78 13 1 91 6 3/23 15.16 7 13 - - 4 Vidyadhar Patil (MYSW) 4 4 78 13 - 139 6 3/32 23.16 10.69 13 - - 5 Codanda Ajit Karthik (MYSW) 4 4 72 12 1 114 5 2/27 22.8 9.5 14.4 - - 6 Aditya Goyal (BB) 3 3 72 12 - 131 5 3/43 26.2 10.91 14.4 - - 7 Thippeswamy Pradeep (SHIVA) 2 2 32 5.2 - 60 4 2/14 15 11.25 8 - - 8 Jagadeesha Suchith (MYSW) 4 3 43 7.1 - 60 4 2/15 15 8.37 10.75 - - 9 S Achar (HT) 4 4 76 12.4 - 87 4 2/32 21.75 6.86 19 - - 10 Kranthi Kumar (BB) 4 4 66 11 - 84 4 3/29 21 7.63 16.5 - -

Gneshwar Naveen continues his purple patch in the 2024 Maharaja T20 Trophy. Naveen has claimed a total of eight wickets at this stage of the season and occupies first place on the highest wickets chart.

LR Kumar, also with eight wickets to his name, sits in second place because of a higher average.

Vidwath Kaverappa (6) and Vidyavihar Patil (6) have scalped the same number of wickets as they see themselves cementing the third and fourth positions.

With five wickets each, Codanda Ajit Karthik and Aditya Goyal lie in the fifth and sixth slots. Thippeswamy Pradeep, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreesha Achar, and Kranthi Kumar round off the top 10 list with four wickets each at this stage of the tournament.

