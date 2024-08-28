Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors (Updated) ft. Karun Nair and Abhinav Manohar

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs
Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs

Shivamogga Lions elected to bowl in the 25th match of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 against the Gulbarga Mystics on Tuesday, August 27. Devdutt Padikkal and Smaran R scored a half-century each for the Mystics. They helped the team post a total of 206 runs for the loss of five wickets. D Ashok was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions and took two wickets for 24 runs in three overs.

Abhinav Manohar played an unbeaten knock of 76 runs off 34 deliveries. He helped the Lions reach the target of 207 runs in 19.1 overs with six wickets in hand. Abhishek Prabhakar, Yashovardhan Parantap, Praveen Dubey, and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked one wicket each. Abhinav won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

In the 26th match, Hubli Tigers won the toss and elected to bowl against Mysore Warriors. Karun Nair continued his brilliant run with the bat and remained unbeaten on 80 runs off 48 deliveries. He helped the Warriors post a total of 191 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. LR Kumar and Madhav Prakash Bajaj picked two wickets each for the Tigers.

Six batters managed to make a double-digit score for the Tigers. However, it wasn't enough as the team was bundled out for 117 runs and lost the match by 74 runs. Smayan Srivastava, Jagadeesha Suchith, Dhanush Gowda, and Manoj Bhandage took two wickets each for the Warriors. Nair won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Abhinav Manohar (SHL)99344884*74.66234191.45-5-1045
2Karun Nair (MYSW)992426124*60.85230185.211314523
3R Smaran (GUM)982292104*48.66196148.9712-1816
4LR Chethan (BEB)88-2828835.25195144.61-213015
5Luvnith Sisodia (GUM)99126362*32.87195134.87-212515
6Devdutt Padikkal (GUM)99-2405026.66173138.72-1-2910
7Krishan Shrijith (HUT)9812297732.71181126.51-2-2112
8KV Siddharth (MLD)8712135035.5156136.53-1-237
9Manoj Bhandage (MYSW)99321258*35.33107198.13-131217
10Nikin Jose (MLD)8712096134.83165126.66-21157

Abhinav Manohar (448 runs) became the first batter to breach the 400-run mark this season on Tuesday. He has a batting average of 74.66 and is still in first place. Karun Nair is still the second-highest run-scorer and has amassed 426 runs in nine outings at an average of 60.85.

R Smaran jumped to third place from fifth and is just eight runs short of reaching the 300-run mark. He has scored runs at an average of 48.66. LR Chethan has slipped to fourth position from third. He has amassed 282 runs in eight outings at a strike rate of 144.61.

Luvnith Sisodia has moved to fifth place from fourth, while Devdutt Padikkal has jumped to the sixth position. Sisodia has amassed 263, while Padikkal has made 240 runs. Padikkal made his first half-century of the season on Tuesday. Krishnan Shrijith has moved to seventh place from sixth and has scored 229 runs in eight outings with two half-centuries.

KV Siddharth (213 runs) has slipped to eighth position from seventh. Manoj Bhandage (212 runs) has moved to ninth place from eighth and Nikin Jose (209 runs) has slipped to 10th position from ninth.

Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1L Manvanth Kumar (HUT)7714223.4-219154/3314.69.259.461-
2Lavish Kaushal (BEB)88174291216135/1716.617.4413.38-1
3Vidyadhar Patil (MYSW)8815025-241133/2918.539.6411.53--
4Abhishek Prabhakar (GUM)549616-99125/218.256.188-1
5Codanda Ajit Karthik (MYSW)77132221204123/31179.2711--
6LR Kumar (HUT)7714424-219123/3018.259.1212--
7Gneshwar Naveen (BEB)8816828-166114/2515.095.9215.271-
8Shubhang Hegde (BEB)8816026.4-198113/28187.4214.54--
9Kranthi Kumar (BEB)8816126.5-214113/1819.457.9714.63--
10Abhilash Shetty (MLD)88162273218119/419.818.0714.721-

Manvanth Kumar is still the leading wicket-taker and has picked 15 wickets. LR Kumar jumped to second place from sixth and has taken 14 wickets at an average of 18.28. Abhishek Prabhakar moved to third place from fourth and has amassed 13 wickets in just five outings.

Lavish Kaushal slipped to fourth position from second, while Vidyadhar Patil has moved to fifth place from third. Both the bowlers have taken 13 wickets each. Kaushal is one of the two bowlers who have taken a five-wicket haul this season.

Codanda Ajit Karthik moved to sixth position from fifth and has amassed 12 wickets in eight games at an average of 18.41. Gneshwar Naveen is still the seventh-highest wicket-taker and has picked 11 wickets at an economy of 5.92.

Jagadeesha Suchith jumped to eighth place. Shubhang Hegde moved to ninth position from eighth and Kranthi Kumar slipped to 10th place from ninth. All three bowlers have taken 11 wickets each. Suchith has a four-wicket haul to his name.

