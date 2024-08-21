Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers (Updated) ft. Karun Nair and LR Kumar

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs

The Maharaja Trophy 2024 season continued on Wednesday, August 21 with two matches in Bengaluru. Gulbarga Mystics and Mysore Warriors registered emphatic wins in a double-header by defeating Shivamogga Lions and Hubli Tigers respectively.

Gulbarga Mystics bowlers Yashovardhan Parantap (3/24) and Abhishek Prabhakar (3/22) enveloped Shivamogga Lions for just 126 in 18.1 overs in the first match of the day. Abhinav Manohar cracked 55 of those runs with five sixes to top score for the Lions. In response, Gulbarga Mystics opener Luvnith Sisodia made 62* off 35. Meanwhile, No. 3 batter KV Aneesh blasted 14-ball 31* to take their team to an easy nine-wicket win in just 11.4 overs.

In match 14 of the season, Mysore Warriors batted first and charted 165 in 19.2 overs. Captain Karun Nair led from the front with 66 runs from 36 balls to counter three-wicket hauls from LR Kumar (3/39) and Manvanth Kumar (3/34).

Chasing 166, defending champions Hubli Tigers faltered out for just 109 to fall 56 runs short of their target. Jagadeesha Suchith unfurled the match-winning spell for the Warriors by bagging figures of 4/14 in four overs. Vidyadhar Patil and Krishnappa Gowtham provided much assistance by picking up four wickets between them.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Karun Nair (MYSW)551288124*72146197.2612-3116
2Abhinav Manohar (SHIVA)55221384*71119178.99-3-418
3Luvnith Sisodia (GM)55115862*39.5112141.07-1-1411
4LR Chethan (BB)44-1575339.25106148.11-1-159
5Manoj Bhandage (MYSW)55315158*75.582184.14-11910
6Krishnamurthy Siddharth (MLD)431132506673180.82-1-166
7Devdutt Padikkal (GM)55-1244624.881153.08---137
8R Smaran (GM)541122104*40.6686141.861--124
9Rohan Patil (MLD)4411197239.6672165.27-1-118
10Bhuvan Raju (BB)44211859*5969171.01-2-411

Mysore Warriors captain Karun Nair extended his batting dominance to 288 runs from five innings in the Maharaja Trophy 2024 season. Topping the season’s run-scoring charts, he is followed by Abhinav Manohar (213 runs) as the only other batter with more than 200 runs to his name.

Luvnith Sisodia with 158 runs and LR Chethan with 157 runs are ranked third and fourth on the top 10 batting list. Manoj Bhandage has packed 151 runs to find himself among the five most successful batters of the season.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth (132 runs) and Gulbarga Mystics teammates Devdutt Padikkal (124 runs) and R Smaran (122 runs) take the subsequent two slots. Rohan Patil (119 runs) and Bhuvan Raju (118 runs) occupy the final two positions to round up the top 10 table.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1LR Kumar (HT)5510217-151113/3013.728.889.27--
2Gneshwar Naveen (BB)448414-7484/259.255.2810.51-
3Jagadeesha Suchith (MYSW)546711.1-7484/149.256.628.371-
4Vidyadhar Patil (MYSW)559616-16082/21201012--
5Vidwath Kaverappa (HT)5510217110573/23156.1714.57--
6L Manvanth Kumar (HT)448013.2-13273/3418.859.911.42--
7KC Cariappa (HT)5511419-12862/2221.336.7319--
8Codanda Ajit Karthik (MYSW)558414114062/2723.331014--
9Yashovardhan Parantap (GM)536110.118153/2416.27.9612.2--
10Aditya Goyal (BB)337212-13153/4326.210.9114.4--

Hubli Tigers’ LR Kumar has taken 11 wickets in just five matches to emerge as the most successful bowler of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 season so far. Gneshwar Naveen as well as Mysore Warriors teammates Jagadeesha Suchith and Vidyadhar Patil have all snared eight wickets each. They constitute the next three positions on the bowling charts respectively.

Hubli Tigers colleagues Vidwath Kaverappa and L Manvanth Kumar, with seven wickets each, are ranked fifth and sixth on the list in that order. KC Cariappa has harvested six wickets at an average of 21.33 to be ranked seventh, while Codanda Ajit Karthik takes the eighth position with as many wickets. Yashovardhan Parantap and Aditya Goyal have both snapped five wickets each to occupy the final two positions on the bowling list.







