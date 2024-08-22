Maharaja Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons, Match 16

The Mysore Warriors faced the Shivamogga Lions in the 15th match of the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In the 16th match, the Bengaluru Blasters squared off against the Mangalore Dragons.

The Lions suffered their sixth straight loss in the competition as the Warriors won the game by 28 runs. The evening game was a thrilling contest and the Blasters beat the Dragons by six runs.

The Bengaluru Blasters grabbed their fourth win of the Maharaja Trophy 2024 and have moved to the top of the points table. They have taken their points tally to eight and have a net run rate of +1.111.

The Mysore Warriors sit below the Blasters with eight points and a net run rate of +1.048 to their name. The Hubli Tigers also have eight points in five games and are placed below the Warriors with a net run rate of -0.013.

The Gulbarga Mystics are fourth in the points table. They have five points under their belt in as many games. The Mangalore Dragons suffered their third loss and follow the Mystics after failing to add to their points tally of three.

The Shivamogga Lions continue to struggle in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. They suffered their sixth loss and are yet to open their account. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.246.

Codanda Ajit Karthik’s all-round show hands Shivamogga Lions their sixth straight loss in the Maharaja Trophy 2024

The Mysore Warriors were asked to bat first in the 15th match of the Maharaja Trophy 2024. Codanda Ajit Karthik (30) and skipper Karun Nair (45) laid a solid foundation before cameos from Manoj Bhandage (23) and Jagadeesha Suchith (22*) powered them to 179/7.

HS Sharath was outstanding with the ball for the Shivamogga Lions. He picked up four wickets, giving away 29 runs in his four overs, which included a maiden. Bharath Dhuri and D Ashok chipped in with a wicket each but were on the expensive side.

Shivamogga skipper Nihal Ullal looked good in the chase and scored 46 off 38 at the top of the order. Abhinav Manohar also scored 46 but lacked support as the Lions finished their innings on 151/9 and fell short by 28 runs.

Vidyadhar Patil and Codanda Ajit Karthik bowled beautifully and grabbed three wickets each for the Warriors as they defended the total successfully. Failing to chase down the total means that the Shivamogga Lions remain winless in the Maharaja Trophy 2024.

The Mangalore Dragons opted to bowl first in the 16th match. Abhilash Shetty and MB Darshan picked up four wickets each and derailed the Bengaluru Blasters' innings, eventually knocking them over for 144. Kranthi Kumar top-scored with 39 for the Blasters.

In reply, Mangalore's batters failed to get going. Nikin Jose was the lone fighter with the bat for them as he scored 61 off 51 balls. Lochan Gowda tried hard at the back end of the innings and scored 28, but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by six runs.

All five Bengaluru bowlers entered the wickets column. Santok Singh and Kranthi Kumar picked up two wickets each.

