Maharaja Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions, Match 28

The 2024 edition of the Maharaja Trophy saw Mysore Warriors successfully chase down a target of 179 runs against Mangaluru Dragons on Wednesday, August 28. It was the first encounter of the day and took place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Blasters continue to top the 2024 Maharaja T20 points table with 14 points in nine matches. With seven wins under their belt, they steer clear of the rest of the teams on the points table with a net run rate of +1.008.

Mysore Warriors, after their win over the Mangaluru Dragons, moved to second place from third with 12 points in 10 games. They have also amassed a net run rate of +0.687, the second-best in the tournament.

Hubli Tigers slipped down one place and they occupy the third spot with 12 points in nine matches. With four wins, four losses, and one no result, the Gulbarga Mystics retain the fourth position with nine points and a net run rate of -0.030.

Shivamogga Lions (-0.827) and Mangaluru Dragons (-0.638) languish at the bottom of the points table with six and three points, respectively.

Shubhang Hegde and Suraj Ahuja power Blasters to a thrilling win over Lions

The Mysore Warriors elected to field first against the Mangaluru Dragons in the 27th fixture of the season. Batting first, Dragons batter Tushar Singh scored a swashbuckling 26-ball 43 opening for his side.

Singh’s innings were laced with seven boundaries and a maximum, striking at 165.38. Batting at No. 4, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (50 off 36) top-scored for the Dragons. His knock along with Lochan Gowda’s 15-ball 25 helped them post a total of 178/9 in 20 overs.

The bowling trio of Codanda Ajit Karthik (2/37), Krishnapa Gowtham (3/18), and Manoj Bhandage (2/29) scalped two wickets apiece for the Mysore-based franchise.

Chasing 179, Mumbai opener SU Karthik (69 off 52) gave his team a steady start, scoring seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 132.69. However, it was skipper Karun Nair’s 31-ball 64 that sealed the deal for his team.

Batting at a strike rate of 206.45, Nair ensured that the Warriors reached their desired target with eight deliveries to spare. They handed the Mangaluru Dragons a six-wicket loss in the first game of the day.

The second match of the day and 28th of the tournament took place between Bengaluru Blasters and Shivamogga Lions. Herculean batting efforts from Shubhang Hegde (85* off 41) and Suraj Ahuja (82* off 38) helped the Bengaluru Blasters win an absolute thriller by six wickets.

