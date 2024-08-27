Maharaja Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors, Match 26

A total of two matches took place at the Maharaja Trophy 2024 on Tuesday, August 27). One ended as a close affair and the second was one-sided at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The Shivamogga Lions secured a six-wicket victory over Gulbarga Mystics. However, they are still in the penultimate position with three wins in nine games at a net run rate of -0.846. Meanwhile, the Mystics are placed fourth on the table with four victories in nine appearances at an NRR of 0.260.

In the second game, the Mysore Warriors dominated the Hubli Tigers by 74 runs. With this terrific performance, they climbed to third position in the table with five wins in nine games at an NRR of 0.692. The Tigers are second on the table with six victories in nine appearances with an NRR of -0.537.

Bengaluru Blasters retained their top position in the table with six victories in eight games at an NRR of 1.046. Meanwhile, Mangaluru Dragons are last on the standings with a solitary victory in six outings.

On that note, let’s take a look at the summary of both matches that took place on Tuesday.

Abhinav Manohar and Karun Nair continue their sensational form to secure victories for their sides

In the first game, Gulbarga Mystics batted first against the Shivamogga Lions and lost their in-form opener, Luvnith Sisodia (0) early. However, skipper Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 35) brought his A-game to take advantage of the field restrictions in the powerplay overs. He and Sourabh Muttur (15) fell in consecutive overs to put the side under pressure.

R Smaran lit M. Chinnaswamy by hitting seven sixes en route to his 30-ball 63-run knock. He got support Vijaykumar Vyshak (38) and Praveen Dubey (24*) as the Mystics posted a strong total of 206. D Ashok was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for the Lions.

In response, Lions got decent starts from Dheeraj Mohan (18 off 13), captain Nihal Ullal (32 off 35), and Bharath Dhuri (14 off 13). However, none of them threatened the opposition’s bowling attack. At this point came the experienced Abhinav Manohar, who smashed 76 off 34 and sent the ball into the stands on nine occasions. Rohan Naveen (36* off 14) was equally devastating, as the Lions chased down the score with five balls to spare.

The second fixture witnessed the Mysore Warriors start well with SU Karthik (29) and Codanda Ajit Karthik (30) against the Hubli Tigers. Coming at No. 3, skipper Karun Nair demolished the opposition bowling attack by slamming 80* off 48 balls, with six fours and five sixes. Other batters couldn’t contribute much, as they posted 191 on the board. LR Kumar and Madhav Bajaj picked two wickets each.

Thereafter, KP Karthikeya (7) was the first one to fall for Tigers in the third over. Mohammed Taha (33 off 20) was the only notable contributor, as the remaining batters faltered for the team in getting bundled out for 117. Manoj Bhandage, Smayan Srivastava, Jagadeesha Suchith, and Dhanush Gowda scalped two wickets apiece.

