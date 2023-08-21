Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics, Match 16

The Gulbarga Mystics defeated the Mangalore Dragons by five wickets in the 16th match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2023 on Sunday, August 20. With the win, the Mystics jumped to fifth place in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.580. They have won two out of their five matches.

The Dragons, on the other hand, slid down to sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.649.

Earlier in the day, the Mysore Warriors defeated Hubli Tigers by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. With the win, the Warriors jumped to second spot in the points table. They have six points and a net run rate of +0.502, thanks to wins in three out of five matches. The Tigers, meanwhile, lost their first match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2023.

Vijaykumar Vyshak powers Mystics to victory against Dragons in Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Mangalore Dragons huffed and puffed their way to 120/9 in their 20 overs. A number of their batters got starts, but none of them went on to score big. Gaurav Dhiman scored 27 runs off 22 balls with three fours and a six.

Vijaykumar Vyshak was the pick of the bowlers for the Gulbarga Mystics, finishing with figures of 2/31 from his four overs. The fast bowler accounted for the wickets of Krishnamurthy Siddharth and Sharath BR. Abhilash Shetty and Amit Verma also picked up two wickets apiece.

The Mystics chased down the target with 17 balls left in their innings. Smaran R stayed not out on 62 runs off 42 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

The Gulbarga Mystics found themselves in a bit of trouble after being reduced to 55/3 in 9.1 overs. But Smaran held his nerves to take his team past the finish line in a rather straightforward run-chase.