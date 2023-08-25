Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023: Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Karun Nair and Abhilash Shetty top the charts – Updated after Match 24

In the first match of the day in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 on Thursday, Mangaluru Dragons defeated Namma Shivamogga by 15 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Thippa Reddy got the the Player of the Match award for scoring 82 runs off 47 balls.

In the other match, Gulbarga Mystics beat the Bengaluru Blasters by five wickets. They chased down 114 with 31 balls to spare. Sharan Gouda won the Player of the Match award for picking up two crucial wickets.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 most runs list - Karun Nair leads

Karun Nair is the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has been in tremendous form, having scored 333 runs from eight matches at an average of 41.63 and a strike-rate of 160.87 with a top score of 77 to his name.

Luvnith Sisodia is second in the list, having notched 295 runs from eight matches at an average of 36.88 and an impressive strike-rate of 153.65. He also has a top score of 105 to show for his efforts.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth is the third-highest run-scorer of the championship. In eight matches, he has scored 255 runs at an average of 51 and a strike-rate of 131.44 with a top score of 100.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 most wickets list - Abhilash Shetty at the top

Abhilash Shetty has been absolutely stupendous with the ball in hand throughout the tournament. He is the leading wicket-taker, having taken 18 scalps from eight matches at an average of 7.27 and an excellent strike-rate of 10.

Shubhang Hegde has played eight matches and has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.44 and a strike-rate of 6.44. Leg-spinner Praveen Dubey has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.13 and a strike-rate of 14.40.