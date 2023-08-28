Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023: Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Karun Nair and Abhilash Shetty top the charts – Updated after Match 30

Gulbarga Mystics beat the Mangalore Dragons by eight wickets in Match 29 of the Maharaja Trophy 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. They chased down a target of 145 with 27 balls left in their innings.

In the final game (Match 30) of the league stage on Sunday (August 27), Shivamogga Lions defeated Bengaluru Blasters by 11 runs after defending 192.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 Most Runs list - Karun Nair leads the runs chart

Karun Nair of the Mysuru Warriors finished as the leading run-scorer at the end of the league stage. The right-handed batter has notched 388 runs from 10 matches at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 146.31 with three half-centuries and a top score of 77 to show for his efforts.

KV Siddharth of the Mangalore Dragons is second on the list, having racked up 309 runs from 10 matches at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 132.61 with a top score of 100 not out to his name.

Mohammad Taha is the other batter to have scored over 300 runs in the championship. Luvnith Sisodia, who was once the top run-scorer of the tournament, dropped to No. 4 on the list.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 Most Wickets list - Abhilash Shetty leads the wickets chart

Abhilash Shetty of the Gulbarga Mystics is the top wicket-taker of the championship. He has picked up 21 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.63 and a strike rate of 10.85.

L Manvanth Kumar isn't far behind, having picked up 17 wickets from 10 matches at an economy rate of 7.88 and a strike rate of 9.17. Shreyas Gopal has 14 wickets to his name and will have a chance to add to his tally.

Jagadeesha Suchith has picked up 13 wickets while Shubhang Hegde and Praveen Dubey have picked up 12 wickets each.