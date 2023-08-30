Hubli Tigers won the 2023 edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 after beating the Mysuru Warriors by eight runs in the final on Tuesday, August 29 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Manish Pandey won the Player of the Match award after scoring an unbeaten 50 off 23 balls with three fours and four sixes. Thereafter, Manvanth Kumar L picked up three wickets and restricted the Warriors to 195 for eight in their run-chase.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 Most Runs list - Karun Nair leads the runs chart

Karun Nair finished as the leading run-scorer of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023. The right-handed batter scored 532 runs from 12 matches at an average of 48.36 and a strike-rate of 162.69 with the help of 52 fours and 21 sixes.

Mohammad Taha also played brilliantly and racked up 448 runs from 12 matches at an average of 40.73 and a strike-rate of 162.69.

Ravikumar Samarth finished the tournament with 422 runs from 12 matches at an average of 38.36 and a strike-rate of 141.61 with the help of 38 fours and 15 sixes. Manish Pandey had a decent outing as well, having scored 332 runs from nine matches at an average of 166 and a strike-rate of 166.83.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 Most Wickets list - Manvanth Kumar L leads the wickets chart

Updated list of wicket-takers in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023

Manvanth Kumar L climbed the ladder and finished the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 as the leading wicket-taker. He took 22 wickets at an average of 12.09 with one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Abhilash Shetty was on top of the list for the majority of the championship, but eventually dropped to second, finishing with 22 wickets. Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal and Praveen Dubey finished their campaign with 16, 14 and 13 scalps respectively.