Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023: Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Luvnith Sisodia and Abhilash Shetty top charts – Updated after Match 16

Mysore Warriors beat Hubli Tigers by six wickets in the 15th game of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 on Sunday (August 20). In the process, the Warriors ended the Tigers' five-game winning streak.

In the other game on the day, Gulbarga Mystics beat Mangalore Dragons by five wickets. Vijaykumar Vyshak was the Player of the Match award for picking up the two crucial wickets of Krishnamurthy Siddharth and Sharath BR.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 most runs list - Luvnith Sisodia leads runs chart

Luvnith Sisodia has been the standout batter in the tournament. He has racked up 269 runs in six games at an average of 44.83 and strike rate of 155.49 with one century and two half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Second in the list is veteran Karun Nair, who has scored 244 runs in six games at an average of 40.67 and strike rate of 163.76 with three half-centuries.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth is third in the list, having racked up 225 runs in five games at an average of 107.50 and a strike rate of 137.82 with one hundred.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 wickets list - Abhilash Shetty leads

Abhilash Shetty is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He has picked up 12 wickets in five games at an economy rate of 8.11 and a strike rate of 9.50.

Praveen Dubey is second in the list, having notched up ten wickets at an economy rate of 6.37 with a three-wicket haul to show for his efforts. Considering the way he has been bowling, it will not be surprising if he goes to the top of the list.

Manvanth Kumar L also has ten wickets to his name, at an economy rate of 8.13 and a strike rate of nine. Codanda Ajit has nine wickets.