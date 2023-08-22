Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023: Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Luvnith Sisodia and Abhilash Shetty top the charts – Updated after Match 18

On Monday (August 21), the first game of the ongoing Maharaja Trophy, Mangaluru Dragons beat the Bengaluru Blasters by 31 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Paras Gurbax Arya picked up a five-wicket haul.

In the other match, Gulbarga Mystics beat Namma Shivamogga by nine wickets. The Mystics chased down a target of 122 with 44 balls to spare. Hardik Raj won the Player of the Match award.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 most runs list - Luvnith Sisodia atop of batting charts

Luvnith Sisodia of the Hubli Tigers remains the top-scorer of the tournament. He has racked up 269 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 155.49 with a century and two half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Veteran batter Karun Nair is second on the list, having notched 244 runs from six matches at an average of 40.67 and a strike rate of 163.76 with three half-centuries to his name.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth is the third-highest run-scorer of the championship. He has scored 238 runs from six matches at an average of 79.33 and a strike rate of 134.46 with a top score of 100.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 most wickets list - Abhilash Shetty emerges as top bowler

Updated run scorer in Maharaja T20 2023

Abhilash Shetty is the top wicket-taker of the championship. He has 14 scalps from six games at an economy rate of 7.95 and a strike rate of 9.43.

Leg-spinner Praveen Dubey is second in the list of top wicket-takers of the tournament. He has secured 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.37.

Manvanth Kumar L is the third-highest wicket-taker of the championship. He has picked up 10 wickets from six games at an economy rate of 8.13.