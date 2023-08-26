Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023: Most Runs and Wickets standings: Karun Nair and Abhilash Shetty top the charts – Updated after Match 26

In the first match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 on August 25, Bengaluru Blasters defeated Mysuru Warriors by 10 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. After putting up a score of 213, they restricted their opponents to 202 for eight.

In the second match, it was the Hubli Tigers who came up trumps after beating Namma Shivamogga by three wickets. They chased down 131 with eight balls left in their innings.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 Most Runs list - Karun Nair leads the runs chart

Karun Nair has strengthened his grip on the top of the list of run-getters in the tournament. The veteran has racked up 365 runs from nine matches at an average of 40.56 and a strike rate of 151.45 with a top score of 77 to show for his efforts.

Luvnith Sisodia is second on the list, having notched up 295 runs from eight matches at an average of 36.88 and a strike-rate of 153.65 with a top score of 105. He has a chance of going past Karun Nair if he gets a big score in the next match.

KL Shrijith is the third-highest run-scorer in the championship. He has scored 290 runs from eight matches at an average of 48.33 and a strike-rate of 142.86.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023 Most Wickets list - Abhilash Shetty leads the wickets chart

Updated list of wicket-takers in Maharaja T20 2023

Abhilash Shetty remains the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Shetty has taken 18 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.27 and a strike-rate of 10.

Second in the list of leading wicket-takers is leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal. The tweaker has picked up 13 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 7.76 and a strike-rate of 16.

Manvanth Kumar L has also been pretty impressive, having taken 12 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 7.82.