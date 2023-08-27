Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2023: Most Runs and Wickets standings: Karun Nair and Abhilash Shetty top the charts – Updated after Match 28

Two Maharaja Trophy 2023 games were played on Saturday in Bengaluru. The afternoon clash saw the Mangalore Dragons lock horns against the Hubli Tigers. In the evening fixture, the Gulbarga Mystics faced the Mysore Warriors. Both games were played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Mangalore Dragons were asked to bat first and they posted 167 on the board, thanks to fifty from Krishnamurthy Siddharth (53). Manvanth Kumar L picked up a fifer for the Tigers. Mohammad Taha (51) and skipper Manish Pandey (56*) scored fifties as the Tigers chased down the total in 18.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

The Mysore Warriors bowled first in the evening game and did a fine job of restricting the Gulbarga Mystics to 153/7. Ravikumar Samarth scored an unbeaten 62 at the top of the order as it helped the Warriors get across the line with two overs to spare.

Maharaja Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Mysore Warriors’ skipper Karun Nair is the leading run-scorer in the Maharaja Trophy 2023. The right-handed batter batted at three against the Mystics and scored 23 off 24 balls to help his side chase down 154 with two overs to spare. Nair has taken his tally to 388 runs in 10 games and sits comfortably at the top of the most runs list.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth of Mangalore Dragons has jumped to the second spot in the most runs list after the conclusion of match 28 of the Maharaja Trophy 2023. He played a well-composed knock of 53 off 37 balls against the Hubli Tigers on Saturday. He now has 308 runs to his name in nine games and sits below Nair in the most runs charts.

Chasing 168 against the Mangalore Dragons, Hubli Tigers’ opening batter Mohammed Taha led the charge with the bat. He smashed six boundaries and three maximums to score a quickfire 51 off just 23 balls. It helped them chase down the total comfortably. Taha has scored 307 runs in 10 outings and follows Siddharth in the most runs list.

Maharaja Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Abhilash Shetty of Gulbarga Mystics is the leading wicket-taker in the Maharaja Trophy 2023. The left-arm pacer didn’t have the best of days on Saturday as he went wicketless against the Mysore Warriors and conceded 39 runs in his four overs. Hence, he couldn’t add more wickets to his tally of 18 in nine games.

Manvanth Kumar L of Hubli Tigers was brilliant with the ball on Saturday in their game against the Mangalore Dragons. The right-arm pacer picked up a fifer and conceded 33 runs in his four overs which helped his side restrict the Dragons to 167/9 which they chased it down comfortably. Kumar has taken his wickets tally to 17 in 10 games and moves to the second spot in the most wickets list.

Jagadeesha Suchith of Mysore Warriors played a key role in them winning their fixture against the Gulbarga Mystics. He registered figures of 3/28 in his four overs and broke the back of the Mystics’ batting lineup. He now has 13 wickets to his name in the Maharaja Trophy 2023 and follows Kumar in the list of most wickets.