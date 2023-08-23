Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 11 of the league?

Gulbarga Mystics and Mysore Warriors registered comfortable victories on Day 11 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 and progressed further in the tournament.

In the first match, Gulbarga Mystics secured a dominating seven-wicket victory over the table toppers Hubli Tigers to make it three wins in a row. They have now moved to third place in the points table with eight points.

Meanwhile, Mysore Warriors have almost confirmed their place in the knockouts of the tournament following their seven-wicket win over the Mangalore Dragons. They are currently placed second in the points table with 10 points.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 11 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Praveen Dubey (Hubli Tigers)

Praveen Dubey had a forgettable day with both bat and ball. Batting at four, he could only manage eight runs with the help of two boundaries. The right-arm spinner also failed to get his name on the wickets column as he went wicketless during his two-over spell.

Manish Pandey (Hubli Tigers)

Batting at four, Manish Pandey played a well-composed knock of 48 runs off just 32 deliveries at a strike rate of 150. His partnership with Krishnan Shrijith helped the team post a fighting total in the game against Gulbarga Mystics.

KC Cariappa (Hubli Tigers)

KC Cariappa was very consistent with his lines and lengths against the Mystics. He conceded just 28 runs during his spell of 3.4 overs and picked up the wicket of Aadarsh Prajwal, who was looking all set to make a big knock in the game.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (Gulbarga Mystics)

Vijaykumar Vyshak made full use of the new ball as he never allowed the batters to settle at the crease. He finished with figures of 1/29 in his four overs, including the important wicket of Manvanth Kumar L.

Krishnappa Gowtham (Mangalore Dragons)

Krishnappa Gowtham was one of the positives for his team with both bat and ball. Batting at four, he got out after scoring 15 runs with the help of three sixes. He was economical with the ball as well and returned with the figures of 0/22, bowling at an economy of 5.5.

Karun Nair (Mysore Warriors)

Karun Nair helped the team recover from an early collapse. His knock of 43 runs off just 25 balls with the help of seven fours and a maximum ensured that the Warriors finished on a competitive total after the completion of 20 overs.

Jagadeesha Suchith (Mysore Warriors)

Jagadeesha Suchith had a great day with the ball as the left-arm spinner bowled tight lines and lengths consistently throughout the game. He finished with figures of 2/24 in his four overs, including the wicket of Krishnappa Gowtham.