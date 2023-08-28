Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 15 of the league?

Gulbarga Mystics and Shivamogga Lions became the final two teams to qualify for the semifinals of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 following their victories on Day 15.

In the first match of the day, Gulbarga Mystics thrashed the Mangalore Dragons by eight wickets and knocked them out of the tournament. They finished third in the points table with 12 points, winning six of their 10 games.

Shivamogga Lions, on the other hand, won the second match by 11 runs to book their place in the semifinals of the tournament. The team finished fourth in the points table with 10 points, winning five of their 10 games.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 15 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Krishnappa Gowtham (Mangalore Dragons)

Krishnappa Gowtham was the most successful bowler for his team. The 34-year-old spinner picked up two wickets during his spell of four overs and conceded just 21 runs throughout the game. However, he failed to make an impact with the bat as he got out on a two-ball duck.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (Gulbarga Mystics)

Vijaykumar Vyshak set the tone for his team in the very first over as he picked the important wicket of Rohan Patil on the first ball of his spell. He finished with the figures of 2/20, bowling at an impressive economy rate of 6.3.

Abhinav Manohar (Shivamogga Lions)

Abhinav Manohar top-scored for his team with the bat. His crucial knock of 58 runs off just 25 deliveries with the help of two fours and five sixes ensured that the team finished on a massive total of 192 after 20 overs.

Shreyas Gopal (Shivamogga Lions)

Shreyas Gopal was declared man of the match for his brilliant all-round show in the game. Batting at No. 6, Gopal provided a strong finish as he played a blistering knock of 43 runs off just 23 balls at a strike rate of 186.96.

Apart from his batting, the right-arm spinner bowled an economical spell and conceded just 25 runs in his four overs, including the prized wicket of Mayank Agarwal.

Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters)

Mayank Agarwal was looking in great touch in the game. However, he failed to get going as the right-handed batter got out after scoring 14 runs with the help of three boundaries. As a result, the team fell short of the target by 11 runs.