Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 9 of the league?

Gulbarga Mystics and Mangalore Dragons secured comfortable victories on the ninth day of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 and progressed further in the points table.

In the first match of the day, Gulbarga Mystics won their second consecutive game as they thrashed Shivamogga Lions by nine wickets in a one-sided game. However, both teams are currently tied with six points apiece.

Meanwhile, Mangalore Dragons won the second game of the day by 31 runs to hand Bengaluru Blasters their sixth defeat of the tournament. The team is now on the verge of being knocked out of the competition.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on day 9 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Shreyas Gopal (Shivamogga Lions)

Shreyas Gopal failed to capitalize on a good start with the bat as the right-handed batter got out after scoring 16 runs off 17 balls. He even failed to turn up with the ball as the leggie went for 40 runs in his spell of 3.4 overs, including the wicket of Aadarsh Prajwal.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (Gulbarga Mystics)

Vijaykumar Vyshak was the most economical bowler for his team against the Lions. The 26-year-old seamer made full use of the new ball as he finished with the figures of 2/9. His spell of 2.4 overs included a maiden over as well.

Krishnappa Gowtham (Mangalore Dragons)

Krishnappa Gowtham had a forgettable game with the bat as he got out on a golden duck. Apart from his batting, he went a bit expensive with the ball as the right-arm spinner conceded 36 runs in his four overs, including the wicket of Pavan Deshpande.

Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters)

While opening the batting for the Blasters, Mayank Agarwal helped the team get off to a brilliant start in the powerplay. The right-handed batter played a useful knock of 23 runs off just 13 balls at a strike rate of 176.92. However, he failed to convert his start into a big knock.