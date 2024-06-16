Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standing after Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals, Match 24

The Maharashtra Premier League on June 15, Saturday witnessed a thriller encounter in the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The encounter between Puneri Bappa and Raigad Royals, saw the Raigad Royals winning the match by five wickets with five balls to spare.

The points table stands as follows with the Ratnagiri Jets leading the chart with an NRR of +0.805. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings stand still in the second position with 10 points and an NRR of +0.347.

Kolhapur Tuskers occupy the third position with six points to their name and maintain an NRR of -0.101. Raigad Royals takes the fourth position having won four out of their eight games with a Net Run Rate of -0.179.

Trending

The fifth and sixth positions are taken up by the Eagle Nashik Titans and Puneri Bappa with an NRR of -0.530 and -0.535 respectively.

Siddhesh Veer powers Raigad Royals to a comfortable victory over Puneri Bappa

Raigad Royals won the toss and chose to bowl first, Puneri Bappa had an excellent start to the encounter but wickets falling at regular intervals cost them the game.

Ramakrishna Ghosh was the standout batter scoring 52 runs off 33 deliveries smashing three boundaries and four sixes. This inning was supported by a little cameo from the captain Ruturaj Gaikwad batting at the lower order scoring 36 off just 20 balls.

The bowling prowess of Puneri Bappa was exceptional with Sunil Yadav (3/26), and Tanay Sanghvi (2/33) restricting the Royals to a total of 167 with the loss of eight wickets.

In response the Bappa showed their confidence as their opener Siddhesh Veer missed his century by just two runs and stood unbeaten with his knock of 98 facing 55 deliveries. This encounter had a promising start for the Bappa to defeat the Royals and hence therefore the Bappa defeated the Royals by five wickets. The bowlers faced challenges taking wickets and hence took only three wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback