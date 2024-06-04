Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings vs Raigad Royals, Match 3

The Maharashtra Premier League 2024 had a double-header on Monday, June 3, with Eagle Nashik Titans going up against Puneri Bappa in the first match, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings battling Raigad Royals in the second.

With an NRR (net run rate) of +2.700, Ratnagiri Jets continue to sit at the first spot in the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 points table after their 54-run win over Kolhapur Tuskers.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings secured the second spot after a 33-run win over Raigad Royals on Monday. Eagle Nashik Titans took the third position by defeating Puneri Bappa.

Puneri Bappa, Raigad Royals, and Kolhapur Tuskers occupy the remaining spots, respectively.

Here’s how Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Points Table fare after Day 2:

Maharastra Premier League T20 2024 Points Table Rank Teams Played Wins Losses NR Points NRR 1 Ratnagiri Jets 1 1 0 0 2 2.700 2 Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings 1 1 0 0 2 1.650 3 Eagle Nashik Titans 1 1 0 0 2 0.350 4 Puneri Bappa 1 0 1 0 0 -0.350 5 Raigad Royals 1 0 1 0 0 -1.650 6 Kolhapur Tuskers 1 0 1 0 0 -2.700

Nashik Titans shock Puneri Bappa; Kings overwhelm Royals

Eagle Nashik Titans defeated Puneri Bappa in the first game by seven runs.

Batting first, the Titans set a challenging target of 195 runs, despite a slow start from the openers. The middle-order players, led by Ranjeet Nikam with an impressive unbeaten score of 65, steered the team towards a competitive total. Atharva Kale (37), Hari Sawant (22), and Rohit Hadke (24) also made significant contributions.

Sachin Bhosale claimed two wickets for Puneri Bappa, while Ramakrishna Ghosh, Roshan Waghsare, and Rohan Damle each managed to grab one wicket.

Under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy, Puneri Bappa displayed a solid batting performance but narrowly missed the target. Yash Kshirsagar led the scoring with a 40-run innings off 27 balls, supported by Gaikwad's 38 and Suraj Shinde's 23.

Both Lucknow Super Giants' star Arshin Kulkarni and Chennai Super Kings' Mukesh Choudhary secured three wickets each for the Nashik Titans, while Hari Sawant claimed two and Digvijay Deshmukh managed to take one.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings took on Raigad Royals’ bowling attack in the second match nd set an imposing target of 204 runs for the loss of six wickets. Although they lost two wickets during the powerplay, Omkar Khatpe (49), Digvijay Patil (63), and Om Bhosale (52) launched a strong middle-order assault to accumulate significant runs.

In response, Raigad managed to score 170-9, with Siddesh Veer and Rushab Rathod both contributing 35 runs each at the top. Shamshuzama Kazi emerged as the prime bowler from Kings' lineup, claiming three wickets, while Hitesh Walunj and Anand Thenge secured two wickets each.

