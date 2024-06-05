Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa, Match 5

On Tuesday, June 4, the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 saw a double-header between Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa and Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa.

Ratnagiri Jets registered their second consecutive victory over Raigad Royals by seven wickets, strengthening their top spot in the points table. They have an excellent net run rate of +2.924 in their account. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings and Eage Nashik Titans won their opening games on Monday and occupied the second and fourth positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Puneri Bappa bounced back from their previous loss and defeated Kolhapur Tuskers to grab the third spot in the points table. Tuskers and Royals are now placed at the bottom of the points table with two losses in as many games.

Here’s how Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Points Table fare after Day 3:

Maharastra Premier League T20 2024 Points Table Rank Teams Played Wins Losses NR Points NRR 1 Ratnagiri Jets 2 2 0 0 4 2.924 2 Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings 1 1 0 0 2 1.650 3 Puneri Bappa 2 1 1 0 2 0.441 4 Eagle Nashik Titans 1 1 0 0 2 0.350 5 Kolhapur Tuskers 2 0 2 0 0 -2.235 6 Raigad Royals 2 0 2 0 0 -2.564

Ratnagiri hammers Raigad in a low-scoring game while Pune stunned Kolhapur

Raigad Royals batted first and were bowled out for 102 runs in 18.1 overs. Mehul Patel (24), Rohan Marwa (18), Vicky Otswal (17), and Siddhesh Veer were the major contributors while the rest were dismissed in single digits. Satyajeet Bachhav and skipper Azim Kazi took three wickets for the Jets while Yogesh Chavan and Divyang Hinganekar picked up two.

In reply, Ratnagiri Jets scored 50+ runs within the powerplay but lost two wickets in the process. However, Preetam Patil’s 33 off 16 with contributions from Kazi (28*) and Hinganekar (20*), helped them finish strong.

Batting first, the Pune-based team struggled early, losing three wickets during the powerplay. However, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered a match-winning knock, scoring 61 runs off 35 balls, with four fours and four sixes. He was supported by Suraj Shinde's 24 runs off 14 balls and Rahul Desai's quick 19 runs from eight deliveries.

Nihal Tusamad took three wickets on the bowling front for Kolhapur Tuskers, Shreyash Chavan claimed two, and Yash Khaladkar secured one.

Tuskers got a strong start during the chase with Harsh Sanghvi and Ankit Bawne putting together a 58-run opening partnership. Aniket Porwal stood strong from the other end when their batting lineup crumbled at regular intervals.

Piyush Salvi from Puneri Bappa took two wickets, while the other bowlers each grabbed one wicket, except for Ramakrishna Ghosh.

