Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (Updated) ft. Mehul Patel

Puneri Bappa faced Raigad Royals in the eighth match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 and elected to field after winning the toss. Siddhesh Veer and Mehul Patel scored half-centuries for Puneri Bappa as the Royals posted 199-4.

Mehul was the highest scorer, smashing 83 runs off 33 deliveries. Ramakrishna Ghosh was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals, taking two wickets for four runs in one over.

In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the only Puneri Bappa batter to cross the 30-run mark, scoring 36 runs off 28 deliveries. They could only manage 129 runs for the loss of eight wickets , thereby losing the match by 70 runs. Tanay Sanghvi was the most successful bowler for the Royals as he took three wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

Trending

In the ninth match, Eagle Nashik Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings. The Kings scored 165 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Onkar Khatpe was the highest scorer for the team with 31 runs off 27 deliveries. Prashant Solanki was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 33 runs in four overs.

Eagle Nashik Titans were bundled out for 118 runs in 19.5 overs and lost the match by 47 runs. Ranjeet Nikam was the only batter who surpassed the 20-run mark. He remained unbeaten on 52 runs off 43 deliveries. Rajvardhan Hangargekar was the pick of the bowlers for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings and took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Ranjit Nikam ENT 150 3 3 65 - 138.89 0 2 9 10 2 Onkar Khatpe CSK 148 3 3 68 49.33 142.31 0 1 13 6 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad PB 135 3 3 61 67.5 160.71 0 1 10 8 4 Siddhesh Veer RGR 126 3 3 76 63 134.04 0 1 14 2 5 Azim Kazi RJ 126 3 3 52 63 122.33 0 1 13 2 6 Mehul Patel RGR 114 3 3 83 38 193.22 0 1 11 7 7 Aniket Porwal KT 98 3 3 37 49 125.64 0 0 7 2 8 Dhiraj Phatangare RJ 96 3 3 50 32 181.13 0 1 13 5 9 Atharva Kale ENT 85 3 3 42 42.5 132.81 0 0 4 6 10 Digvijay Jadhav CSK 76 2 2 63 38 168.89 0 1 8 3

Ranjit Nikam has jumped to first place from fourth and has scored 150 runs in three games at a strike rate of 138.89.

Onkar Khatpe is still in second place and has amassed 148 runs in three outings at an average of 49.33.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in third position and has 135 runs to his name in three innings at an average of 67.50.

Siddhesh Veer has jumped to fourth place and has amassed 126 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 134.04.

Azim Kazi has slipped to fifth position from first and has 126 runs to his name in three outings at an average of 63.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Arshin Kulkarni ENT 7 3 3 16.14 10.29 9.42 0 1 0 2 Satyajeet Bachhav RJ 6 3 3 11.5 10.17 6.79 0 2 0 3 Mukesh Choudhary ENT 6 3 3 11.83 10 7.1 0 1 0 4 Anand Thenge CSK 6 3 3 15 11 8.18 0 1 0 5 Rajvardhan Hangargekar CSK 6 3 3 18.17 12 9.08 0 1 0 6 Divyang Hinganekar RJ 5 3 3 11.8 9.6 7.38 0 0 0 7 Nikit Dhumal RJ 5 3 3 15.4 12 7.7 0 1 0 8 Shamshuzama Kazi CSK 5 3 3 17.2 13 7.94 0 1 0 9 Hari Sawant ENT 4 3 3 15 16.5 5.45 0 0 0 10 Pradeep Dadhe RJ 4 3 3 15.5 16.5 5.64 0 0 0

Arshin Kulkarni has jumped to the first position from third and has taken seven wickets in three matches at an average of 16.14.

Satyajeet Bachhav has slipped to second place from first and has six wickets to his name in three outings at an economy of 6.79.

Mukesh Choudhary has slipped to third position from second and has amassed six wickets in three games at a strike rate of 10.

Anand Thenge has jumped to fourth place and has picked six wickets in three outings at an average of 15.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar has jumped to the fifth position and has amassed six wickets in three games at a strike rate of 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback