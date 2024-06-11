Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa (Updated) ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Raigad Royals won the toss against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings and elected to bowl first. Om Bhosale remained unbeaten on 81 runs off 48 deliveries for the Sambhaji Kings. His opening partner Murtuza Trunkwala scored 44 runs off 39 deliveries. They helped the team post a total of 146/8 in 20 overs. Sunil Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals and took three wickets for 24 runs in three overs.

The Royals lost two early wickets, but Siddhesh Veer along with Mehul Patel helped the team bounce back effectively. They added 76 runs for the third wicket. Siddhesh made 61 runs off 53 deliveries, while Mehul scored 42 runs off 35 balls. Their partnership helped the Royals reach the target in 19.4 overs with three wickets in hand. Pranay Singh was the most successful bowler for the Sambhaji Kings and took three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

In the 18th match, Eagle Nashik Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first. Abhimanyu Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored half-centuries for Puneri Bappa. Ruturaj was the highest scorer with 89 runs off 49 deliveries and guided the team to 210/4. Digvijay Deshmukh was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans, picking up two wickets.

The second innings was reduced to 10 overs and the Titans got a target of 117 runs. They could make only 57/5 and lost the match by 59 runs. None of the batters managed to cross the 20-run mark for the Titans. Sachin Bhosale took four wickets for 16 runs in four overs for Puneri Bappa.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad PB 253 5 5 89 63.25 170.95 0 2 19 15 2 Mehul Patel RGR 223 6 6 83 44.6 162.77 0 1 21 9 3 Onkar Khatpe CSK 218 6 6 68 36.33 129.76 0 1 19 9 4 Siddhesh Veer RGR 208 6 6 76 41.6 131.65 0 2 20 6 5 Om Bhosale CSK 197 6 6 81 39.4 147.01 0 2 19 7 6 Rahul Tripathi KT 188 4 4 67 62.67 195.83 0 2 24 9 7 Azim Kazi RJ 188 6 6 52 47 115.34 0 1 16 3 8 Dhiraj Phatangare RJ 159 6 6 50 26.5 155.88 0 1 17 8 9 Ranjit Nikam ENT 150 6 4 65 150 135.14 0 2 9 10 10 Nikhil Naik RJ 137 6 5 37 - 192.96 0 0 8 8

Ruturaj Gaikwad has jumped to the top of the list from the fifth position and has scored 253 runs in five games at an average of 63.25. Mehul Patel has moved to second place from fourth with 223 runs in six outings at a strike rate of 162.77.

Onkar Khatpe has slipped to third position from first and has amassed 218 runs in six matches at an average of 36.33.

Siddhesh Veer has jumped to fourth position from eighth and has amassed 208 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 131.65.

Om Bhosale has jumped to fifth place and has 197 runs to his name in six outings at an average of 39.40.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Satyajeet Bachhav RJ 13 6 5 9.54 8.38 6.83 0 4 0 2 Shreyash Chavan KT 9 6 6 18.11 14.67 7.41 0 1 0 3 Anand Thenge CSK 9 6 6 19.11 13.33 8.6 0 1 0 4 Arshin Kulkarni ENT 9 6 6 21.33 12.67 10.11 0 1 0 5 Sachin Bhosale PB 8 6 6 17.75 15.88 6.71 0 1 0 6 Nihal Tusamad KT 8 6 6 24.63 13.88 10.65 0 1 0 7 Tanay Sanghavi RGR 7 4 4 14.29 9.14 9.38 0 2 0 8 Mukesh Choudhary ENT 7 5 5 17.14 12 8.57 0 1 0 9 Manoj Ingale RGR 7 6 6 24.43 17.14 8.55 0 1 0 10 Divyang Hinganekar RJ 7 6 6 20.14 12.86 9.4 0 0 0

Satyajeet Bachhav is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken 13 wickets in six outings at a strike rate of 8.38.

Shreyas Chavan is still in second place and has nine wickets to his name in six games at an average of 18.11.

Anand Thenge has jumped to third place from sixth and has taken nine wickets in six matches at a strike rate of 13.33. Arshin Kulkarni has slipped to fourth position from third and has picked nine wickets in six innings at an average of 21.33. Sachin Bhosale has jumped to the fifth position and has picked eight wickets in six matches at an economy of 6.71.

