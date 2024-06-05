Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa (Updated) ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ratnagiri Jets secured a seven-wicket win over Raigad Royals in the fourth match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, June 4. Meanwhile, Puneri Bappa won by 22 runs via the DLS method over Kolhapur Tuksers in the fifth encounter.

Moving into the details, the Royals batted first and posted a below-par total of 102 runs in 18.1 overs. Mehul Patel top-scored with 24 runs while Satyajeet Bachhav continued to shine with the ball with three scalps alongside skipper Azim Kazi.

In response, Jets finished off the game in only 13 overs, losing just three wickets. Impact player Preetam Patil smacked 33 runs in 16 balls, including three fours and as many sixes.

In the rain-shortened fifth game, Bappa posted a good-looking total of 143/7 in 14 overs. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, batting in the middle-order, top-scored with 61 runs in 35 balls, featuring four fours and as many sixes.

In reply, Tuskers could score only 121/6 in 14 overs, losing the game by 22 runs via the DLS method. Impact player Harsh Sanghvi top-scored with 38 runs in 19 balls while Piyush Salvi scalped two important wickets.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad PB 99 2 2 61 99 176.79 0 1 8 5 2 Azim Kazi RJ 74 2 2 46 74 117.46 0 0 6 2 3 Ranjit Nikam ENT 65 1 1 65 65 191.18 0 1 5 5 4 Preetam Patil RJ 64 2 2 33 32 206.45 0 0 6 5 5 Digvijay Jadhav CSK 63 1 1 63 63 161.54 0 1 7 2 6 Aniket Porwal KT 61 2 2 33 61 127.08 0 0 4 1 7 Om Bhosale CSK 52 1 1 52 52 216.67 0 1 3 4 8 Siddhesh Veer RGR 50 2 2 35 25 125 0 0 6 1 9 Onkar Khatpe CSK 49 1 1 49 49 140 0 0 4 1 10 Suraj Shinde PB 47 2 2 24 23.5 167.86 0 0 1 4

Puneri Bappa skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad moved up from the eighth to the top spot with 99 runs in two matches. Azim Kazi ascended from the fifth to the second rank with 74 runs. Ranjit Nikam descended from the top to the third position with 65 runs.

Preetam Patil rocketed from the 14th to the fourth rank with 64 runs. Digvijay Jadhav (63) slipped from the second to the fifth slot. Aniket Porwal (61) moved up from the 12th to the sixth slot.

Om Bhosale (52), Siddhesh Veer (50), Onkar Khatpe (49), and Suraj Shinde (47) are in the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th slots respectively in the tally.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Satyajeet Bachhav RJ 6 2 2 6.17 7.17 5.16 0 2 0 2 Nihal Tusamad KT 4 2 2 18.75 10.5 10.71 0 1 0 3 Azim Kazi RJ 3 2 1 3.67 6 3.67 0 1 0 4 Mukesh Choudhary ENT 3 1 1 10 8 7.5 0 1 0 5 Shamshuzama Kazi CSK 3 1 1 11.33 8 8.5 0 1 0 6 Arshin Kulkarni ENT 3 1 1 11.67 8 8.75 0 1 0 7 Divyang Hinganekar RJ 3 2 2 9.33 8 7 0 0 0 8 Sachin Bhosale PB 3 2 2 17 14 7.29 0 0 0 9 Manoj Ingale RGR 3 2 2 17.67 14 7.57 0 0 0 10 Yogesh Chavan RJ 2 1 1 9.5 12 4.75 0 0 0

Satyajeet Bachhav continues to hold the pole position with six scalps. Nihal Tusamad ascended from the 18th to the second rank with four wickets while Azim Kazi moved up to the third position with three wickets at 3.67.

Mukesh Choudhary (3), Shamshuzama Kazi (3), and Arshin Kulkarni (3) slid two spots each to fourth, fifth, and sixth slots at 10, 11.33, and 11.67 respectively. Divyang Hinganekar (3) moved up from the 14th to the seventh rank, averaging 9.33. Sachin Bhosale (3), Manoj Ingale (3), and Yogesh Chavan (3) are occupying the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions on the leaderboard.

