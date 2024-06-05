Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa (Updated) ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Top run-getters
Ratnagiri Jets secured a seven-wicket win over Raigad Royals in the fourth match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, June 4. Meanwhile, Puneri Bappa won by 22 runs via the DLS method over Kolhapur Tuksers in the fifth encounter.

Moving into the details, the Royals batted first and posted a below-par total of 102 runs in 18.1 overs. Mehul Patel top-scored with 24 runs while Satyajeet Bachhav continued to shine with the ball with three scalps alongside skipper Azim Kazi.

In response, Jets finished off the game in only 13 overs, losing just three wickets. Impact player Preetam Patil smacked 33 runs in 16 balls, including three fours and as many sixes.

In the rain-shortened fifth game, Bappa posted a good-looking total of 143/7 in 14 overs. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, batting in the middle-order, top-scored with 61 runs in 35 balls, featuring four fours and as many sixes.

In reply, Tuskers could score only 121/6 in 14 overs, losing the game by 22 runs via the DLS method. Impact player Harsh Sanghvi top-scored with 38 runs in 19 balls while Piyush Salvi scalped two important wickets.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2024.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Ruturaj GaikwadPB99226199176.790185
2Azim KaziRJ74224674117.460062
3Ranjit NikamENT65116565191.180155
4Preetam PatilRJ64223332206.450065
5Digvijay JadhavCSK63116363161.540172
6Aniket PorwalKT61223361127.080041
7Om BhosaleCSK52115252216.670134
8Siddhesh VeerRGR502235251250061
9Onkar KhatpeCSK491149491400041
10Suraj ShindePB47222423.5167.860014

Puneri Bappa skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad moved up from the eighth to the top spot with 99 runs in two matches. Azim Kazi ascended from the fifth to the second rank with 74 runs. Ranjit Nikam descended from the top to the third position with 65 runs.

Preetam Patil rocketed from the 14th to the fourth rank with 64 runs. Digvijay Jadhav (63) slipped from the second to the fifth slot. Aniket Porwal (61) moved up from the 12th to the sixth slot.

Om Bhosale (52), Siddhesh Veer (50), Onkar Khatpe (49), and Suraj Shinde (47) are in the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th slots respectively in the tally.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Satyajeet BachhavRJ6226.177.175.16020
2Nihal TusamadKT42218.7510.510.71010
3Azim KaziRJ3213.6763.67010
4Mukesh ChoudharyENT3111087.5010
5Shamshuzama KaziCSK31111.3388.5010
6Arshin KulkarniENT31111.6788.75010
7Divyang HinganekarRJ3229.3387000
8Sachin BhosalePB32217147.29000
9Manoj IngaleRGR32217.67147.57000
10Yogesh ChavanRJ2119.5124.75000

Satyajeet Bachhav continues to hold the pole position with six scalps. Nihal Tusamad ascended from the 18th to the second rank with four wickets while Azim Kazi moved up to the third position with three wickets at 3.67.

Mukesh Choudhary (3), Shamshuzama Kazi (3), and Arshin Kulkarni (3) slid two spots each to fourth, fifth, and sixth slots at 10, 11.33, and 11.67 respectively. Divyang Hinganekar (3) moved up from the 14th to the seventh rank, averaging 9.33. Sachin Bhosale (3), Manoj Ingale (3), and Yogesh Chavan (3) are occupying the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions on the leaderboard.

